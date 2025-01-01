Chondrosarcoma Treatment

Chondrosarcoma grows in bone cartilage. Cartilage cushions your joints and supports your bones. This kind of bone cancer shows up as a tumor in your femur, arm, pelvis, knee, and spine. Treatment usually means surgery to remove the tumor.

Treating Chondrosarcoma at UVA Health

Chondrosarcomas tend to grow slowly. They don't respond to chemo or radiation, though. Most cases require surgery.

At UVA Health, we have cancer experts who specialize in bone and the musculoskeletal system. Not every hospital offers this level of expertise. It means that we can do more than remove your chondrosarcoma. We can also reconstruct and repair whatever damage surgery may cause.

Types of Bone Tumor Removal

How big of an operation you need depends on the location and size of your tumor. Surgeries include:

Amputation - when the only way to treat your cancer is to remove an appendage or limb

Limb salvage surgery - we avoid amputation by taking out just a part of your bone

Less invasive procedures - sometimes we can scrape the tumor out of your cartilage to lessen damage to your body

We reconstruct bones after tumor removal, as needed.