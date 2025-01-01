Cholesterol Granuloma Treatment

Cholesterol granuloma (or cholesterol cyst) is an expanding cyst in the ear. It's thought to occur after a trauma or other incident. It's considered benign (not cancer). But if left untreated, it can lead to hearing loss and other complications. At UVA Health, you'll find experts skilled at surgically draining the cyst.

Cholesterol Granulomas Diagnosis & Treatment at UVA Health

We can find cholesterol granulomas with a CT or MRI imaging scan. At UVA Health, we'll tailor treatment depending on the size and location of your cyst and how rapidly it's expanding.

Small cholesterol cysts can be watched and followed with regular imaging.

But larger lesions may need to be drained surgically.

If the mass is left untreated and continues to expand, it can cause

Hearing loss

Facial weakness

Facial numbness

Dizziness

Imbalance

Bone destruction

Headache

At UVA Health, our skull base surgery experts offer endoscopic endonasal and microsurgical drainage through the temporal (ear) bone.

Learn More About Petrous Apex Lesions

Cholesterol granuloma is a type of petrous apex lesion. These are cysts or tumors that form in your ear. Learn more about our expertise in treating petrous apex lesions.