A small or recessed chin can affect the balance of your profile. Chin implant surgery, also called chin augmentation, enhances the shape and projection of the chin to create stronger facial harmony.

Some people are born with a naturally smaller chin. Others notice changes over time as the skin and soft tissue shift. A chin implant can add definition and improve the balance between your chin, nose, and jawline.

What Is Chin Augmentation?

Chin augmentation is a surgical procedure that places a small, shaped implant along the chin bone. The implant adds projection and definition to your chin.

In some cases, surgeons may recommend fat transfer instead of an implant. Fat transfer uses your own fat to add subtle volume, while a chin implant adds more definition.

Is a Chin Implant Right for Me?

You may consider chin augmentation if you:

• Feel your chin looks recessed or small

• Want a stronger profile

• Have facial imbalance between your chin and nose

• Want long-lasting definition

Chin implants are often performed alone. They can also be combined with rhinoplasty or jaw implant surgery to improve overall facial balance.

Types of Chin Implants

Surgeons use different types of implants to enhance the chin. The two most common materials are silicone and Medpor. Your surgeon will recommend the option that best fits your facial structure and goals.

Silicone Implants

Silicone implants are soft and slightly flexible. They’re placed through a small incision under the chin. Many people choose this option because it allows for a smooth, natural-looking contour.

Medpor Implants

Medpor implants are firmer and provide more rigid support, similar to bone. These implants are usually placed through a small incision inside the mouth.

How Is Chin Implant Surgery Performed?

Surgeons usually perform chin implant surgery as an outpatient procedure under general anesthesia or local anesthesia with sedation.

The incision is placed either:

Inside the lower lip

In a small crease under the chin

The implant is positioned directly over the chin bone and secured in place. The incision is closed with dissolving sutures.

What Is Recovery Like?

Swelling and mild bruising are common for the first week. Most patients return to non-strenuous work within 5-7 days.

You may notice:

• Temporary tightness

• Mild soreness

• Temporary numbness

Final results become more visible as swelling improves over several weeks.

How Long Do Chin Implants Last?

Chin implants are designed to be permanent. They do not need routine replacement.

What Are the Risks?

Chin implant surgery is generally safe when performed by an experienced surgeon. Risks may include:

• Infection

• Implant shifting

• Asymmetry

• Temporary numbness

Your surgeon will review all risks during your consultation.

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