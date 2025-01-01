Chemodenervation/Botulinum Toxin

Chemodenervation can reduce muscle activity caused by certain movement disorders like dystonia, tremor and hemifacial spasm.

How Chemodenervation Works

Botulinum toxin works by blocking signals sent from nerves to the muscles they supply. Some movement disorders send abnormal signals from the brain to certain nerves to cause abnormal muscle activity. Blocking these abnormal signals reduces the extra muscle movement. This reduces the degree of abnormal movement, posture or spasm in an affected region of the body.

Chemodenervation at UVA Health

We have extensive experience in evaluating patients who may benefit from this treatment.

Our have specialists hold injection clinics every week. When appropriate, we use imaging to precisely target the injections.