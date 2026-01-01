Full, defined cheeks support the midface and create facial balance. Cheek implant surgery adds structure and projection to the cheekbones.

Some people have naturally flat cheeks. Others lose volume with age. A cheek implant can restore contour and provide lasting definition.

What Is a Cheek Implant?

A cheek implant is a shaped implant placed over the cheekbone to enhance projection and structure.

If you’re looking for a softer enhancement, we may recommend fat transfer instead.

Is Cheek Implant Surgery Right for Me?

You may consider cheek augmentation if you:

• Have flat or underdeveloped cheekbones

• Notice midface volume loss

• Want stronger facial definition

• Want long-lasting structure

Cheek implants are sometimes combined with:

How Is Cheek Implant Surgery Performed?

Cheek implants are typically placed through a small incision inside the mouth, under the upper lip. This avoids a visible scar.

The implant is positioned over the cheekbone and secured. The incision is closed with dissolving sutures.

Surgery is performed as an outpatient procedure under general anesthesia or sedation.

What Is Recovery Like?

Swelling and mild bruising are common for 1-2 weeks.

You may experience:

• Temporary tightness

• Mild soreness

• Temporary numbness

Most patients return to non-strenuous activities within about one week.

How Long Do Cheek Implants Last?

Cheek implants are long-lasting and typically remain in place for life.

What Are the Risks?

Possible risks include:

• Infection

• Implant movement

• Asymmetry

• Temporary changes in sensation

We’ll talk about risks and benefits with you before surgery.

Cosmetic Surgery & Aesthetic Services

Looking for other ways to refresh your look? See all our services and procedures.