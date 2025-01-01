No matter which type you have, Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease can be difficult to live with. You may be dealing with muscle weakness, balance problems, and trouble doing everyday tasks.

At UVA Health, you’ll find a team of experts experienced in caring for people with all types of Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease.

Charcot-Marie-Tooth Disease Treatment at UVA Health

At UVA Health, you'll get high quality and specialized care from our neuromuscular physicians, clinical nurses, therapy teams, social workers, and muscular dystrophy association representatives. We also work closely with other specialties, such as orthopedic surgery and genetics.

While there’s no cure for Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease, we can help reduce your symptoms and increase your quality of life.

Physical Therapy

Physical therapy is an important part of CMT treatment. At UVA Health, our physical therapists can teach you exercises to strengthen weak muscles, improve balance, and stay flexible.

Assistive Devices

Our prosthetics and orthotics team offers assistive devices like braces, orthotics, and shoe inserts to support your feet and ankles. They can help with walking and balance, so you’re less likely to fall. We also have canes and walkers to help with walking.

Treating Your Pain

If you have pain, we may be able to treat it with medication. Heat and cold therapy, relaxation exercises, and physical therapy can also help.

Surgery

In severe cases, we may do surgery to correct foot or hand deformities, stop nerve compression, or release tight tendons to make moving easier.

Supportive Care

We offer occupational therapy to help with everyday tasks.

We also have social workers who can help with the stress of having an ongoing illness.

Genetic Counseling & Testing

Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease runs in families. We can help you understand what this means for you and your family and make recommendations about genetic testing.