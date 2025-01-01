Cervical stenosis is a type of spinal stenosis that affects the neck. Compression of the spinal cord and nerve roots causes symptoms, including:

Neck pain

Pain in one or both arms

Electrical sensation when moving the neck

Weakness in the arms or hands

Cervical Stenosis Treatment at UVA Health

At UVA Health, we are spine experts. We perform more than 1,500 spine procedures each year. These procedures include surgery to relieve pain and weakness caused by cervical stenosis. Learn more about our spine care expertise.

Your surgeon will first want you to try nonoperative treatments.

If these measures don't help, you may be a good candidate for surgery. The goal of surgery is to take the pressure off the spinal cord and/or nerve roots.

Decompression involves removing or trimming whatever is causing the compression. Your surgeon will work with you to decide the best approach for you.

Surgery

At UVA Health, you'll find spine surgeons who are experts in all the surgical ways to relieve pain from cervical stenosis. These include: