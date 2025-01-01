As we age, our vertebral discs, which serve as the spine’s shock absorbers, gradually dry out. This affects their strength and resiliency and can lead to degenerative disc disease.

Cervical degenerative disc disease in your neck is a relatively common condition for aging adults. When it leads to a torn or herniated disc in the neck, it can cause pain, numbness, and nerve irritation. At UVA Health, you'll find spine surgeons who can tailor a treatment plan for you. They'll get you back to enjoying daily activities.

Cervical Degenerative Disc Disease Treatment at UVA Health

For most patients with pain from a herniated disc, your spine surgeon will first recommend:

Rest

Reduced activity

Physical therapy

Massage

Steroid epidural injections

Find out more about nonoperative treatments for DDD. We’ll also help you learn about healthy posture and proper body mechanics.

Is Surgical Treatment Right for You?

After six weeks, if you don't get relief, then you'll want to explore surgical options.

You might need further diagnostic tests such as: