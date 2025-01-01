When your cataract starts to interfere with your daily life, it may be time to consider cataract surgery. At UVA Health, our skilled eye surgeons offer safe, effective treatment using the latest tools. Our advanced techniques help you get back to seeing clearly and living fully.

When to Consider Cataract Surgery

You may need surgery if:

Your vision is blurry most of the time

You have trouble reading or driving

Glare or halos around lights make it hard to see

Glasses or contacts no longer help

We recommend surgery when the cataract starts to affect your quality of life.

How Cataract Surgery Works

Cataract surgery removes the cloudy lens and replaces it with a clear, artificial lens called an intraocular lens or IOL.

There are different ways to do the procedure, but the most common is phacoemulsification. We make a tiny cut in your eye and use ultrasound waves to break up and remove the cataract. We then place the artificial lens.

In some cases, we may need to do extracapsular cataract extraction. We use this option when your cataract is too dense or hard to remove with ultrasound. This is more common when your cataract is very advanced. During this procedure, we make a larger incision and remove the cataract in one piece.

Cataract Surgery Recovery

After surgery, you’ll rest for a short time and go home the same day. Most people see better within a few days. Full cataract surgery recovery can take a few weeks.

During recovery:

Use eye drops as prescribed

Avoid rubbing or pressing on your eye

Wear sunglasses outdoors

Don’t lift heavy objects or do strenuous activity until the team says it’s okay

Your vision may be blurry at first, but it should get sharper as your eye heals.

Cataract Surgery Side Effects & Risks

Cataract surgery is one of the safest surgeries in the world. But like all procedures, there are some risks. Possible cataract surgery side effects or complications include:

Temporary blurry vision

Dry or itchy eyes

Light sensitivity

Infection or swelling (rare)

Retinal detachment or lens movement (very rare)

We’ll go over all risks and answer your questions before surgery. We’re here to support you every step of the way.