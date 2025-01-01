CAR T-cell therapy is a cutting-edge therapy which is currently being used for treating patients with lymphomas and leukemias that are resistant to many other forms of therapy. This is an extremely exciting therapy because it looks at a totally different niche of our own system. CAR-T cell therapy is unlike any other chemotherapy, or other targeted therapies that we have used before. To put it in a very simple fashion, the patient's T cells are taken from their blood. This process is very similar to a blood donation. It does not involve any pain for the patient. And these T cells are processed in a lab. They're made to be more strong. When they are given back to the patient, which is again, the form of a blood transfusion, they immediately recognize the tumor and destroy the tumor. We have many other clinicians who are experienced in taking care of patients who have received the CAR T cell therapy, and we are also the only institution that is able to provide this therapy, both on the basis of trials, and with the commercial product in the state of Virginia, which makes us really unique.