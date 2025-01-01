Skip to main content

CAR T-Cell Therapy

Facing cancer is difficult and scary. When treatments don't work, it's even more devastating. 

CAR T-cell therapy offers hope when other treatments fail. 

CAR T-Cell Therapy at UVA Health

UVA Health offers FDA-approved CAR T-cell therapy for adults with aggressive B-cell lymphomas. 

This treatment is for people who:

  • Don't respond to other treatments
  • Have their cancer come back
  • Are healthy enough to undergo treatment and deal with possible side effects

We also offer CAR T-cell therapy in other cases through clinical trials. 

How Does CAR T-Cell Therapy Work?

A type of cancer immunotherapy, CAR-T supercharges your immune cells to better destroy cancer cells. The therapy happens in 2 phases.

We Modify Your T-Cells 

  • First, we collect your T-cells.
  • We then add to your T-cells. We change them to include a gene with a chimeric antigen receptor (CAR). The CAR reprograms your T-cells to seek out a particular type of cancer cell and destroy it. This process takes 3-6 weeks.

We Infuse Your Changed T-Cells

  • Before you get the new cells, we'll give you some chemotherapy. This helps the new cells work better. 
  • When ready, we infuse the changed T-cells into your blood.

Within a week, the CAR T-cells multiply to make up 70-90% of the T-cells in your body. The new T-cells seek out and destroy cancer cells.

How CAR T-Cell Is Different

CAR T-cell therapy treats cancer using modified cells in your own blood to destroy specific cancer cells. Learn what sets this innovative therapy apart from other treatments.

Outpatient Option & Recovery

Almost all patients return to normal life within a few weeks.

Children and some adults need to recover in the hospital for 1-2 weeks.

But for select adult patients, we offer CAR T-cell treatment on an outpatient basis. You won't need a hospital stay. You’ll receive treatment during visits to the infusion center at UVA Health’s Emily Couric Clinical Cancer Center.

A Second Chance With CAR T-Cell Therapy

When chemotherapy and other treatments failed, Bob's family feared the worst. But CAR T-cell therapy gave him another way to fight his cancer.

Managing Side Effects

Having a high number of active T-cells in your body is risky. You may have side effects.

You could experience:

  • Fever, body aches, and fatigue, or cytokine release syndrome (CRS)
  • Serious life-threatening symptoms, such as low blood pressure, rapid heartbeat, and trouble breathing
  • Nervous system issues, like tremor, problems talking, confusion, or seizure

We're experts at recognizing and helping manage all side effects from CAR T.

CAR T-Cell Therapy for Kids

