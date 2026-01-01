Low set or sagging brows can make you look tired, serious, or older than you feel. A brow lift, also called forehead lift surgery, gently raises the eyebrows and can soften some deep forehead lines. The goal is a natural, refreshed look — not a surprised or overdone appearance.

Is a Brow Lift Right for Me?

A brow lift may help if you notice:

• A sagging brow

• Heavy skin pressing on the upper eyelids

• Deep forehead creases

• Frown lines between the eyebrows

• A tired or closed-in look around the eyes

Sometimes people think they need eyelid surgery when the real issue is a low brow. In some cases, a brow lift works better than removing upper eyelid skin. Other times, we combine a brow lift with eyelid surgery for more complete upper-face rejuvenation.

We may recommend Botox to augment brow lift surgery. This helps reduce wrinkles above or between the brows created by overactive muscle use.

Types of Brow Lift Surgery

There are several types of brow lift techniques. Your surgeon will recommend the approach that fits your anatomy, hairline, and goals.

Endoscopic Brow Lift

This technique uses small incisions hidden within the hair. A tiny camera helps the surgeon lift and reposition the brow through these openings. This approach usually involves less scalp numbness and a shorter recovery.

Coronal Brow Lift

This method uses a longer incision behind the hairline. It allows for broader lifting but may slightly raise the hairline.

Hairline (Pretrichial) Brow Lift

For people with a high hairline, the incision may be placed along the hairline to lift the brow. In some cases, the hairline can be brought forward to shorten the forehead.

Temporal Brow Lift

This technique focuses on the outer brow and can help reduce lateral hooding over the upper eyelids.

Direct Brow Lift

This method uses incisions above the brow hidden within a natural wrinkle or incisions in the upper eyelid at the time of blepharoplasty.

Your surgeon will recommend the safest and most effective brow lift technique based on your facial structure and desired outcome.

How Brow Lift Surgery Is Performed

Brow lift surgery is usually done as an outpatient procedure using local anesthesia with IV sedation or general anesthesia.

Your surgeon lifts and repositions the underlying tissues that support the brow. They remove excess skin if needed and close the incisions carefully to minimize visible scarring.

A light head wrap may be placed after surgery to reduce swelling and support healing.

Recovery After Brow Lift Surgery

After surgery, you may notice:

• Swelling around the forehead and upper eyelids

• Bruising

• Mild tightness

• Temporary numbness along the scalp

Most swelling improves within the first week. Many patients return to non-strenuous work within 7-10 days.

Your surgeon will give you specific instructions about head elevation, activity limits, and incision care.

What a Brow Lift Does — and Doesn’t Do

A brow lift raises the eyebrows and may softens forehead lines, depending on the technique used.

A brow lift helps alleviate some upper eyelid heaviness, but many people also benefit from an upper eyelid blepharoplasty to fully rejuvenate the eyes. It does not treat lower eyelids or cheeks.

Some fine lines around the eyes may remain. Leaving natural movement and expression helps avoid an overdone look. The goal is to look refreshed — like yourself, just more rested.

How Long Do Results Last?

A brow lift can create long-lasting improvement. Your skin will continue to age naturally over time, but the repositioned brow typically remains higher than it would have without surgery.

Cosmetic Surgery & Aesthetic Services

Looking for other ways to refresh your look? See all our services and procedures.