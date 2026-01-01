Pregnancy, breastfeeding, weight changes, and aging can cause breasts to lose firmness and sit lower on the chest.

Breast lift surgery, also called mastopexy, raises and reshapes sagging breasts. The procedure removes excess skin, tightens tissue, and restores a more youthful breast position.

What Is a Breast Lift?

A breast lift reshapes and elevates sagging breasts without significantly changing breast size.

Breast lift surgery may help:

Raise breasts higher on the chest

Improve breast shape and firmness

Reposition downward-pointing nipples

Reduce enlarged areolas

Improve symmetry

Restore balance between the breast and body

If your main goal is to increase size, breast augmentation may be a better option. Some patients benefit from combining breast augmentation and a lift to improve both fullness and shape.

If overly large breasts are contributing to sagging and discomfort, breast reduction may be more appropriate.

Your surgeon will help you decide which approach best fits your goals.

What Causes Sagging Breasts?

Sagging breasts occur when the skin stretches and loses elasticity. Common causes include:

Pregnancy and breastfeeding

Weight gain or loss

Aging

Genetics

The breast crease (the fold under the breast) may shift lower as the breast tissue descends. A breast lift restores the nipple and breast tissue to a position above the crease.

Types of Breast Lift Surgery

Breast lift techniques are named for the shape of the incision. The right technique depends on how much sagging is present.

Donut Lift

The donut lift uses an incision around the areola. It’s best for mild sagging and allows limited reshaping and lifting.

Lollipop Lift

The lollipop lift includes an incision around the areola and a vertical incision down to the breast crease. This is the most commonly used technique and addresses moderate sagging.

Anchor Lift

The anchor lift adds an incision along the breast crease. This technique provides the greatest correction and is often used for significant sagging or larger breasts.

Your surgeon will recommend the safest and most effective technique based on your anatomy and goals.

How Is Breast Lift Surgery Performed?

Breast lift surgery is usually performed as an outpatient procedure.

You may receive general anesthesia or local anesthesia with IV sedation.

During surgery, your surgeon:

Removes excess skin

Tightens and reshapes breast tissue

Repositions and reshapes the areola if needed

Closes incisions with sutures and surgical tape

Breast Lift Recovery

It’s normal to experience swelling, bruising, and temporary numbness in the first few weeks.

Most patients:

Return to non-physical work within 1 week

Avoid lifting overhead for 3-4 weeks

Resume exercise after 4-6 weeks with surgeon approval

Scars fade gradually over several months to one year.

Following your surgeon’s instructions carefully supports healing and reduces complications.

Breast Lift Results

You will see a higher breast position immediately after surgery. Swelling improves over several weeks.

Final results develop gradually as the breasts settle into their new shape. A breast lift improves position and contour, but it does not prevent future changes from aging or weight fluctuations.

Combining a Breast Lift With Other Procedures

Some patients combine a breast lift with:

Breast augmentation to add volume

Breast reduction to reduce size and weight

Liposuction or body contouring procedures

See all the cosmetic procedures we offer.

Combining procedures may allow one recovery period while addressing multiple concerns. Your surgeon will determine what is safe based on your health and goals.