Breast Cancer Treatment

patient gets breast cancer treatment in light-filled infusion space

Find breast cancer treatment tailored to your needs. We have options that preserve your body while saving your life.

At UVA Health, you'll find more expertise and knowledge than other regional programs. We've even earned special recognition

Why Choose UVA Health for Breast Cancer Treatment

We care for each patient as an individual. The latest technology, medical and surgical expertise, and a variety of support services help you every step of the way. Our program offers a thorough treatment approach that you won’t find anywhere else in the region.

UVA Breast Care Center: Frequently Asked Questions

UVA's Breast Care Center, located in Albemarle County, is designed to make it easier for patients to access coordinated breast care in a single, convenient location. From mammography, ultrasound, and biopsy, to survivorship, genetics, and infusion, almost all breast care services provided by UVA will be available to patients in a single visit.

Breast Cancer Surgery

Sometimes, breast cancer means surgery. Have your breasts treated with care. Our skilled experts both remove and rebuild breast tissue. Services include:

Medications

Our board-certified breast cancer doctors treat breast cancer with:

  • Chemo
  • Radiation
  • Immunotherapy
  • Hormones

Find out how we treat breast cancer with medicine.

Radiation 

All types of radiation aren't the same. How it's given can make it more or less effective. At UVA, we have some of the most advanced technology you can find. And you can join clinical trials for faster results. Read more about radiation therapy.

New breast cancer diagnosis? Let's navigate this together.

Get Support From Survivors

The Cancer Peer Support Program connects survivors and current patients. Cancer survivors share their experiences and insights with people going through treatment now. We also welcome caregivers to take part.

Want to give or receive peer support? Fill out the .

Your Breast Cancer Care Team

At UVA Health, you'll find highly trained, highly specialized healthcare professionals all in one place. That means multiple experts will review your treatment plan for the most detailed and efficient care.

A care coordinator will be your first point of contact during all steps of your care. Our care coordinators are experienced breast cancer nurses. They'll help you understand your diagnosis and treatment options.

Our diverse, specialized care team includes:

  • Radiologists - focused only on breast imaging
  • Surgeons - who have dedicated their careers to treating breast disease
  • Medical and radiation oncologists - specialized in breast cancer treatment
  • Pathologists - specialized in breast cancer diagnosis
  • Plastic and reconstructive surgeons - with expertise in breast reconstruction
  • Nurse practitioners - specifically trained in breast cancer
  • Genetic counselors - for hereditary cancer consultations
  • Psychologists and social workers - to help you through every aspect of your cancer treatment
  • Dedicated wig stylists and certified mastectomy fitters
Breast Cancer Clinical Trials
A Randomized, Open-Label, Phase 3 Study of Adjuvant Imlunestrant vs Standard Adjuvant Endocrine Therapy in Patients who have Previously Received 2 to 5 years of Adjuvant Endocrine Therapy for ER+, HER2- Early Breast Cancer with an Increased Risk of Recurrence

The University of Virginia is participating a clinical research study for adults ages 18 and over, who have Estrogen receptor positive (ER+), human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative (HER2-), early breast cancer with an increased risk of recurrence. As part of this study, you will either be treated with continued regular standard of care therapy or with an investigational medication for 5 years. Both medications are a pill. The main reason for you to take part in this study is to help in answering the following research questions: • The safety of the investigational drug and any side effects you might have when you take it. • Whether the investigational drug can help study participants with early breast cancer. • How the investigational drug compares to standard-of-care therapy. If you choose to be in this study, your part in the study is expected to last about 10 years. • Screening phase: about 28 days • Treatment phase: about 5 years • Post-treatment phase: about 5 years Study-related procedures that are being done beyond your standard of care will be provided at no cost to you or your insurance. Additional information can be found here: https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT05514054 [email protected]

A Phase II Study of Ribociclib And Endocrine Treatment of Physician’s Choice for Locoregional Recurrent, Resected Hormone Receptor Positive HER2 Negative Breast Cancer (RaPhLRR Study)

The University of Virginia is conducting a clinical research study for adults ages 18 and over, who have recurrent breast cancer. The main reason for you to take part in this study is to find out if researchers can lower the chance of your breast cancer coming back again by adding a drug called ribociclib to the usual hormone therapy drugs. The usual approach for patients who are not in a study is to receive surgery and sometimes radiation followed by hormone therapy. Hormone therapy (also called endocrine therapy) are drugs that either lower estrogen levels or block estrogen receptors on breast cancer cells. Participants in this study will receive standard of care treatments as well as a drug called ribociclib with the endocrine therapy of your physician’s choice. Ribociclib is taken as a pill. Endocrine therapy is taken as a pill or given as a shot. You will have tests, exams and procedures that are part of your regular care and for study purposes. Also as part of routine care, you will be checked every 4 to 12 weeks to make sure your cancer hasn’t come back. You will receive ribociclib combined with endocrine therapy for up to 3 years. After that you will continue endocrine therapy alone for another 2 years (5 years total) as part of your regular care. The drugs will be stopped if your disease comes back or the side effects become too severe. Study-related procedures that are being done beyond your standard of care will be provided at no cost to you or your insurance. Additional information can be found here: https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT05467891 [email protected]

A Randomized, Open-label, Phase 3 Study of Adjuvant Sacituzumab Govitecan and Pembrolizumab Versus Treatment of Physician’s Choice in Patients With Triple Negative Breast Cancer Who Have Residual Invasive Disease After Surgery and Neoadjuvant Therapy

The University of Virginia is participating in a clinical research study for adults ages 18 and over, who have early stage triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC) without mutations in the BRCA1 or BRCA2 gene and who have cancer remaining after neoadjuvant treatment and surgery. This study will test an experimental drug named sacituzumab govitecan in combination with pembrolizumab compared to pembrolizumab with or without capecitabine. The purpose of this study is to see if this combination can delay the return of disease and improve other outcomes in participants with high-risk early stage TNBC compared to the standard treatment. Study-related procedures that are being done beyond your standard of care will be provided at no cost to you or your insurance. Additional information can be found here: https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT05633654 [email protected]

A Phase IIa Study of Dendritic Cell Vaccines Against Her2/Her3 and Pembrolizumab in Patients with Asymptomatic Brain Metastasis from Triple Negative Breast Cancer (TNBC) or HER2+ Breast Cancer (HER2+BC).

The University of Virginia is participating in a clinical research study for adults ages 18 and over, who have either have breast cancer HER2+ Breast Cancer or Triple Negative Breast Cancer (TNBC) which is in an advanced stage and has metastasized to your brain. The purpose of this study is to test any good and bad effects of the study drug called Dendritic cell vaccines (DC1) and pembrolizumab. You will be on active treatment for approximately 2 years. During the first portion (Initial Treatment Phase), you will be treated with the Dendritic cell vaccine and pembrolizumab every three weeks. You will then be treated with pembrolizumab as a maintenance treatment. Once you have finished your treatment you will be contacted by phone every 6 months for 2 years by the research coordinator. Study-related procedures that are being done beyond your standard of care will be provided at no cost to you or your insurance. Additional information can be found here: https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT04348747 [email protected]

A Phase III, Open-label, Randomised Study of Datopotamab Deruxtecan (Dato-DXd) With or Without Durvalumab Compared with Investigator’s Choice of Chemotherapy (Paclitaxel, Nab-paclitaxel or Gemcitabine + Carboplatin) in Combination With Pembrolizumab in Patients with PD-L1 Positive Locally Recurrent Inoperable or Metastatic Triple-negative Breast Cancer (TROPION-Breast05)

The University of Virginia seeks adults ages 18 and over with Triple Negative Breast Cancer (TNBC) for a research study. You will be eligible if you have locally recurrent inoperable or metastatic TNBC. The objective of this study is to determine the superiority of the study drug Dato-DXd combined with durvalumab relative to Investigator’s Choice of Chemotherapy combined with pembrolizumab in participants. You may be eligible for this study if: • You have previously untreated locally recurrent inoperable or metastatic TNBC • PD-L1 positive • No active brain metastases Study involves blood draws, eye exams, brain scan, and Computed Tomography (CT) scan. There will be 2 arms (or groups) of this study, you will be randomized (assigned by chance) into one of the two arms. The study drugs for each arm are as follows: Arm 1: Dato-DXd and Durvalumab (both administered by IV/intravenously) Arm 2: Investigator’s Choice of Chemotherapy and Pembrolizumab administered by IV/intravenously Study-related procedures that are being done beyond your standard of care will be provided at no cost to you or your insurance.

