You've been diagnosed with breast cancer. Now you need treatment. But finding a breast cancer surgeon nearby can feel overwhelming. How do you know who to see? Where's the best place to get breast cancer surgery?

Why UVA Health for Breast Cancer Surgery?

This is your life. You need excellence and care you can trust.

You're in the hands of experts. Our fellowship-trained breast surgeons specialize in all aspects of:

You can get results with minimal scars. We approach breast surgery with care and skill, offering:

Skin and nipple-sparing mastectomy

Level 1 Oncoplastics - a cosmetic approach that minimizes signs of an operation

You get treated at medical centers known for their excellence. UVA Health has the distinction of being the first hospital in Virginia designated as a Comprehensive Cancer Center. That means we deliver on the promise of the latest cancer research. You benefit from a host of resources throughout your journey.

You'll find a Breast Care Center of Excellence, designated by the American College of Radiology and accredited by the National Accreditation Program for Breast Centers (NAPBC).

You have access to the latest technology. Radar localization technology makes removing a cancer lump easier and more precise. It also helps us remove less healthy breast tissue.