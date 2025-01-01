Radiation Therapy for Breast Cancer

New Advances in Radiation Therapy

UVA Health offers several new techniques in radiation therapy for

Hypofractionated Radiation Therapy

Newer studies have shown that shorter courses of radiation therapy provide the same local control and cosmetic outcome as the longer conventional course of radiation therapy. A higher radiation dose is given each visit. Depending on the stage of breast cancer, this is a potential option for some patients.

Accelerated Partial Breast Irradiation (APBI)

APBI is a localized form of radiation treatment that targets just the tumor bed and a small amount of surrounding breast tissue. This can be achieved utilizing external beam radiation therapy or brachytherapy. The procedure requires close collaboration between the surgeon who removes the breast tumor and the radiation oncologist who treats the tumor after surgery.

Intraoperative Radiation Therapy (IORT)

IORT involves delivering a single, targeted, high-dose treatment of radiation therapy at the time of the patient’s breast surgery. At UVA Health, IORT is performed using a CT scanner so that the radiation oncologist can see the tumor bed and know exactly where to deliver the radiation. This also allows decreased radiation to normal tissues.

Deep Inspiratory Breath Hold (DIBH)

Studies have shown it's important to limit heart dose when treating left-sided breast cancers to prevent long-term complications such as heart attacks. When inhaling, the heart moves farther from the chest wall and breast. This allows radiation to be delivered with minimal radiation exposure to the heart. Patients are instructed to take a deep breath and are monitored during treatment. The radiation beam is only turned on during inspiration and automatically shuts off if the patient needs to breathe.

Image-Guided Radiation Therapy (IGRT)

Images are obtained prior to treatment to locate the radiation target just before radiation is delivered with the patient in the treatment position. This allows more accurate delivery of radiation.

While all of these technical innovations are available at UVA Comprehensive Cancer Center, some applications are limited to clinical trials. The radiation oncologist can discuss the specifics of treatment and available options based on the type and stage of the patient’s breast cancer at the time of consultation.