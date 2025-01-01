Drug Therapies for Breast Cancer

We treat breast cancer with several types of medicine. Alone or in combination with each other, drug therapies can stop or kill cancer cells.

Drug Therapies: Expertise Required

Chemo, hormones, and targeted therapies have complicated interactions and side effects. At UVA, our doctors have in-depth experience in figuring out the best approach for each person.

Chemotherapy

Chemotherapy kills cancer cells or stops their growth. The drugs go into your bloodstream. This means they can reach cancer throughout your body.

You can take chemo by mouth or by injection and infusion.

Worried About Hair Loss?

We offer treatments that can help.

Hormone Therapy

Hormones are substances made by glands in the body. They flow in the bloodstream. Some hormones can cause certain cancers to grow.

Hormone therapy stops cancer cells from growing by removing or blocking these hormones.

The hormone estrogen makes some breast cancers grow. Hormone therapy stops your ovaries from making estrogen.

What kind of hormone therapy you get depends on your cancer stage and whether you've had menopause or not.