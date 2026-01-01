Breast size and shape can change over time. Pregnancy, breastfeeding, weight changes, or natural development may affect how your breasts look and feel.

Breast augmentation surgery increases breast size and fullness using implants or, in some cases, fat transfer. At UVA Health, our plastic surgeons use evidence-based techniques and FDA-approved implants to provide natural-looking results while minimizing complications.

What Is Breast Augmentation?

Breast augmentation is a surgical procedure that increases breast volume and improves shape. It’s sometimes called breast implant surgery.

Breast augmentation may help you:

Increase the size of naturally small breasts

Restore volume after pregnancy or weight loss

Improve symmetry between breasts

Correct mild sagging

Enhance overall breast shape

Some patients combine breast augmentation with breast reconstruction after mastectomy. Others choose augmentation for cosmetic reasons only.

Is Breast Augmentation Right for Me?

You may consider breast augmentation surgery if you:

Are at least 18 years old (22 for silicone implants)

Are in good general health

Are at a stable weight

Want fuller breasts

Have realistic expectations about results

If you have moderate to significant sagging, you may benefit from a breast lift instead of or in addition to breast augmentation. A lift reshapes and elevates the breast, while implants add volume.

Your surgeon will help determine the right approach for your goals.

Breast Implant Types

There are several implant types to consider. No single implant is best for everyone.

Saline Implants

Saline implants are filled with sterile saltwater after placement. Because they are filled during surgery, they require a smaller incision.

Benefits of saline implants:

Adjustable volume during surgery

FDA-approved for patients 18 and older

Lower cost compared to silicone

Saline implants may feel firmer and can sometimes show visible rippling, especially in patients with thinner tissue.

Silicone Implants

Silicone gel implants are pre-filled and known for a more natural look and feel. They are FDA-approved for patients 22 and older.

Silicone implants:

Tend to feel softer

Often provide a more natural contour

Require a slightly longer incision

Implant Shape

Round implants add fullness to the top and sides of the breast.

Implant Texture

Smooth implants allow natural movement within the breast pocket.

How Is Breast Augmentation Surgery Performed?

Breast augmentation is typically performed as outpatient surgery.

Your surgeon may use general anesthesia or local anesthesia with IV sedation.

During breast implant surgery, your surgeon:

Makes an incision, often in the breast fold

Creates a pocket for the implant

Places the implant under or over the chest muscle

Adjusts for symmetry

Closes the incision with sutures

Many surgeons prefer placing implants under the muscle to support a natural appearance and reduce certain complications. The exact approach depends on your anatomy and implant choice.

Breast Augmentation Recovery

It’s normal to experience swelling, tightness, bruising, and temporary changes in nipple sensation during the first few weeks.

Breast Augmentation Recovery Timeline

Day of surgery: Return home to rest

3-5 days: Most patients stop prescription pain medication

1 week: Resume work and non-strenuous activities

3-4 weeks: Resume exercise with surgeon approval

3 months: Implants settle into a more natural position

3-6 months: Final results become visible

Breast augmentation recovery varies by patient, but most people feel significantly better within the first week.

Following post-operative instructions carefully helps speed recovery and reduce complications.

Breast Augmentation Results

You will notice increased breast size immediately. However, implants may sit higher on the chest at first. Over several weeks, they soften and settle into a more natural shape.

Final breast augmentation results typically appear within 3-6 months.

Scars fade gradually over several months to one year.

Breast Implant Safety

Saline and silicone implants are FDA-approved and considered safe when placed by an experienced plastic surgeon.

Scar Tissue Capsules

After breast implant surgery, your body forms scar tissue around the implant. This is normal and is called a capsule.

In some cases, the capsule tightens around the implant. This condition, called capsular contracture, may cause firmness, discomfort, or visible distortion. Treatment may require revision surgery.

Breast Implant Associated Anaplastic Large Cell Lymphoma (BIA-ALCL)

Breast implant associated anaplastic large cell lymphoma (BIA-ALCL) is a rare type of lymphoma that has been linked primarily to textured implants.

BIA-ALCL is not breast cancer. It is uncommon, and when detected early, is usually treatable with implant and capsule removal.

How Long Do Breast Implants Last?

On average, implants last 10-15 years. However, they do not need to be replaced on a schedule unless you experience complications or are unhappy with their appearance.

After breast augmentation, we recommend regular checkups to watch for signs of implant rupture.

Reasons for replacement may include:

Implant rupture

Capsular contracture

Changes in preference or body shape

Can Breast Augmentation Be Combined With Other Procedures?

Breast augmentation is sometimes combined with:

Cosmetic Surgery & Aesthetic Services

Looking for other ways to refresh your look? See all our services and procedures.