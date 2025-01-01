Brain Metastases Treatment

You’ve been through a long battle with cancer before it moved to your brain (called brain metastases). Or you had a seizure and found out you have a cancer that spread to the brain. You may have symptoms like headaches, seizures, memory issues, weakness, and vision problems.

You have lots of questions: what treatments are there? Who should I see for my cancer?

Treating brain metastases is different from treating other types of cancer. For example, many chemotherapy drugs don't work for brain cancer. That's because they can't cross the blood-brain barrier. This filter stops medicines from reaching your brain.

At UVA Health, we have a team of experts experienced in treating brain metastases. Here you’ll find high-quality, compassionate care and the latest treatments.

Our program is part of UVA Cancer Center, Virginia’s first National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center.

Brain Metastases Care at UVA Health

Determining the right treatment for someone with brain metastases can be very difficult. It can include decisions about extending life and making sure you have good quality of life. We understand these decisions are very personal. We want to help you find the right treatment for you.

Some treatments can help you live longer, but won’t help you have good quality of life during that extra time. And some treatments, like whole-brain radiation therapy, relieve symptoms. But then the treatment causes neurological problems.

Our doctors have studied brain metastases treatments for decades. They’ve published treatment guidelines now used by other centers across the country.

Brain metastases can’t be cured. But at UVA Health, we'll help you choose treatments that give you the most time with the highest quality of life.

A Team of Brain Metastases Experts

Your team will include brain cancer specialists and cancer doctors. Our specialists also include neurosurgeons, radiation oncologists, and neuropsychologists. Our palliative care providers help with pain relief. And we have social workers and chaplains to support you.

Our team also includes a nurse navigator. This gives you 1 point person to ask when you have questions for the team. They'll also coordinate your care among all our specialists.

Fast, One-Stop Access to Care

When we get your referral, our goal is to see you within 1 week. We’ll coordinate all the specialists you need to see. That way, you won't have to make separate appointments with these experts on your own. We’ll address all your concerns, including treatment, pain control, and support.

Within days after your first appointment, our whole team meets to talk about your case. You'll benefit from each team member's unique expertise. We'll make sure you get every treatment and support service that can help you.