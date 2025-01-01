Skip to main content

Brain Cancer Treatment

A brain cancer diagnosis brings on lots of questions. You're anxious and want guidance on what to do next.

When you choose UVA Health for brain cancer treatment, you get expert care from a deeply experienced team that understands your challenges. We don't just treat your brain tumor. We care for you as a whole person.

Brain Cancer Treatment at UVA Health

Brain tumors account for only 1-2% of all cancer. That means most oncologists have little experience treating and managing it. But our neuro-oncologists only see patients with brain tumors. They're up to date on standard and experimental treatment options.

Along with expert surgeons and oncologists, your care team includes experienced nurses, social workers, nutritionists, and more. You'll have access to clinical trials and a team of neuro-oncologists who focus only on brain tumors. 

Our program is part of UVA Cancer Center, Virginia's first comprehensive cancer center. The National Cancer Institute awards this designation to cancer centers that demonstrate leadership in cancer prevention, diagnosis, care, and research.

Brain Cancers We Treat

Brain Cancer Treatments

Personalized Therapies

We don't just treat your tumor. We find the best treatment method for your specific tumor.

We do this with molecular cytogenetics. This scientific method shows which of your cells are normal and which are cancer-causing at a very precise level. We can then tell which brain tumors will respond best to chemotherapy, gene therapy, or other therapies.

Safer Tumor Removal

We have high-tech tools that help us surgically remove difficult, hard-to-get tumors with accuracy and less risk. These include:

Tumor Removal Without Surgery

Effective, proven, and safe, these powerful treatments can treat your brain tumor fast and without surgery:

  • Focused, painless radiation with Gamma Knife
  • Electrodes that stop tumor growth with Optune

Life-Saving Care for Brain Tumors

Debbie came to UVA Health for a chance to live — and to have the baby she’d always wanted.

Brain Cancer Diagnosis? Get a Second Opinion

It's common to seek a second opinion for a serious illness, especially if:

  • You've just been diagnosed
  • Your condition or diagnosis has changed
  • You face a new treatment plan or surgery

Learn about getting a second opinion.

Find Support

We offer a variety of support services for patients with brain tumors, including neuropsychology, individual counseling, support groups, and more.

Read more about our support services.

Brain Tumors That Aren't Cancer

Not all brain tumors are cancer. Benign brain tumors, including pituitary tumors, still need experienced care. Learn about your options for benign brain tumor treatment.

