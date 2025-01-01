Brain Cancer Treatment

Carter? Here, baby. There was a time and I never thought having a brain tumor I'd be able to be a mom. Here we go. Good to the last bite.

It was August 2006. I was having a normal day at work and suddenly I started not feeling well.

Come here, baby.

The doctor sent me to the emergency room. And the oncologist on call comes and apparently asks me what my name was and I said it was Debbie. And he said what's your last name? And I said Debbie.

Here we go.

I was in the emergency room about four hours. And I stopped talking.

I don't exactly remember being told the diagnosis, but at some point, he told me he was going to send me to Charlottesville.

I came to medicine from a humanities background where studying languages is really about studying communication. And you know, it's an acquired skill to be able to listen to patients.

When I found out I was going to have to go through chemo, I knew I always wanted to have a baby. And even though I wasn't married at the time, I still wanted to preserve my fertility and Dr. Schiff understood and we waited.

Being a mother was something she had always dreamt of and that was clearly a priority for her, so we worked with her to make sure we preserved her fertility and it was successful. It's my belief that brain tumor patients who face such a devastating diagnosis deserve the very best clinical care. And fortunately, we are seeing more and more long-term survivors. But I think the ability to allow or help people to do things that they didn't dream would be possible has always seemed like a special calling to me.

17 doctors and almost eight years. I love UVA and I don't even know if there's an equivalent practice in Richmond. I don't even know. I haven't looked. I have no reason to look. I'm not going to look. Because it's one-on-one individual treatments geared towards you and you know I feel like I'm their only patient.

And I don't mind getting in the car and making a short drive to Charlottesville. I have a lot of trust in Dr. Schiff and his treatment options. I just told John last night that I want to be here when Carter was 10, 15, and 20, and beyond. So I will carry on. I just think it's a miracle he's here. I call him my miracle baby. He just, he's perfect and he's mine.

Are you jumping? Jumping, jumping, jumping. Jumping, jumping, jumping.

