Brachioplasty (Arm Lift)

If your weight or body makeup has changed, you may have loose skin on your upper arms. Brachioplasty, also called an arm lift, removes excess skin and fat to create a smoother look.

What Is an Arm Lift?

An arm lift is a surgical procedure that tightens loose skin on the upper arm.

An arm lift may help you:

Remove excess skin and fat

Improve upper arm shape

Reduce hanging or “bat wing” skin

Create a more toned appearance

Brachioplasty does not significantly change muscle tone. It focuses on skin and fat removal to improve contour.

Is Brachioplasty Right for Me?

You may consider an arm lift if you:

Are at or near a stable weight

Have loose or hanging skin on the upper arms

Are in good general health

Understand that scars are part of the procedure

We’ll determine the safest and most effective approach based on your goals and anatomy.

Brachioplasty is sometimes combined with other body contouring procedures, such as a thigh lift or tummy tuck, especially after major weight loss.

How Is Arm Lift Surgery Performed?

Arm lift surgery is typically done as outpatient surgery using local anesthesia with IV sedation or general anesthesia.

During the procedure:

An incision is placed along the inner upper arm

Excess skin and fat are removed

The remaining skin is tightened

Incisions are carefully closed

Incisions often extend from the armpit toward the elbow. Your plastic surgeon places them as discreetly as possible, but visible scarring is expected.

Arm Lift Recovery

It’s normal to feel tightness and swelling in the upper arms during the first few weeks.

You may have:

Swelling

Bruising

Temporary tingling in the hands

Mild discomfort

Most patients return to non-strenuous work within 1-2 weeks. Strenuous activity and lifting should be postponed for several weeks, based on your surgeon’s guidance.

Swelling improves steadily over time. Final results become more visible as healing progresses.