Botox & Dermal Filler Treatment

As you age, you may notice more wrinkles or that your skin looks different. While all a normal part of getting older, these changes can shake your confidence.

At UVA Health, we offer many nonsurgical, injectable treatments to reduce wrinkles and help you look and feel your best. You can get these done at one of our clinics with little or no downtime.

Botox & Facial Fillers at UVA Health

Our experienced providers offer two types of injectables: Botox and dermal or facial fillers.

Botox for Wrinkles

Botox relaxes the muscles around wrinkles. It works best for:

Brow furrows

Crow’s feet

Frown lines

The medicine takes about 1-2 weeks to work fully and lasts about 3-4 months.

Dermal Fillers to Smooth & Plump

Dermal fillers replace collagen that breaks down with age. They contain hyaluronic acid, which adds volume and fullness to the face. Others consist of calcium in gel or small resin beads.

Fillers work best for lifting the cheeks, plumping the lips, and smoothing:

Under the eyes

Around the nose

Around the mouth

Vertical lip lines

The chin area

Dermal fillers work right away and last about 6 months to 2 years.

What to Expect: Getting Botox or Dermal Fillers

At your first appointment, our experts will do a full evaluation and talk about the areas that concern you. We’ll help you decide which treatment is best for you.

Based on the areas we treat, we may use a numbing cream or local nerve block to keep you comfortable. Some fillers also include a numbing agent.

Using our knowledge as facial plastic surgeons, we’ll find the right place for injections. That way, you’ll get the best results. And we’ll limit complications.

You may have a little bruising or swelling where we inject. We often recommend ice after. You'll need to avoid some exercise for a day to avoid bruising.