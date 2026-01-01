Botox for Facial Twitching & Spasms

Facial twitching and spasms are involuntary movements of the facial muscles. These movements may affect the eyelid, cheek, mouth, or neck. While facial twitching is usually not painful, it can be uncomfortable, distracting, and sometimes interfere with daily activities such as reading, driving, or working.

Facial twitching may also appear as face spasms or your facial muscles may tighten when you’re trying to move other parts of the face. This is known as synkinesis. These movements may occur occasionally or happen many times throughout the day.

At UVA Health, specialists treat facial twitching caused by conditions such as synkinesis, hemifacial spasm, and facial nerve injury using targeted Botox injections. Botox can relax the muscles causing twitching and help restore more balanced and controlled facial movement.

What Causes Facial Twitching?

Facial twitching occurs when the nerves that control facial muscles send abnormal signals. These signals cause muscles to contract unexpectedly.

Facial twitching and spasms may be caused by:

Nerve irritation or damage

Neuromuscular disorders

Hemifacial spasm affecting one side of the face

Injury or trauma

Autoimmune conditions

Eye irritation such as dry eye or blepharitis

Facial twitching can also develop after facial paralysis. When the facial nerve heals incompletely after Bell’s palsy, surgery, or trauma, some muscles may move at the wrong time. This condition is called synkinesis.

With synkinesis, muscles in the face contract in an uncoordinated way. For example, when you try to smile, other muscles may tighten at the same time. The eye may narrow, the neck may tighten, or the corner of the mouth may pull downward. These abnormal movements can make facial expressions feel tight or uneven. Beyond the physical impacts, synkinesis, can cause significant psychological impacts to your mood or self-esteem.

How Botox Treats Facial Twitching and Spasms

Botox is the most common treatment for facial twitching and synkinesis. Botox is a purified form of botulinum toxin that temporarily relaxes muscles.

Small amounts of Botox are injected into the specific muscles that are contracting at the wrong time. Relaxing these muscles allows other facial muscles to function more normally and reduces tightness and spasm.

Treatment can help:

Reduce facial twitching and spasms

Improve coordination of facial movement

Smile muscles work more effectively

Reduce tightness in the cheek, chin, or neck

The eye open more comfortably

Improve facial balance and symmetry

Botox injections are typically performed during a short office visit and take about 15 minutes.

Where Botox Is Injected

Each person has a unique pattern of facial twitching. After evaluating your facial movement, your doctor will determine the best injection locations.

Common areas include:

Around the eye (called the “crow’s feet”)

Between the eyebrows

Forehead

Cheek

Frown muscle pulling the corner of your mouth down

Chin

Neck

Precise placement of Botox is important for reducing spasms while preserving normal facial movement. UVA Health specialists have extensive experience safely injecting Botox around the eyes and facial muscles.

How Much Botox Is Used

The number of injections and the amount of Botox used depend on the severity and pattern of your facial twitching.

Most people receive several small injections during one treatment session. Your doctor will usually start with the lowest effective dose and adjust the amount in future treatments if needed.

How Long Botox Results Last

Botox works by temporarily relaxing the muscles that cause twitching and spasms. Over time, the medication gradually wears off as the body metabolizes it.

Most people need repeat Botox injections every three to four months to maintain symptom control.

Botox treatment for facial twitching is often combined with facial physical therapy. Therapy can help retrain facial muscles and improve coordination so movements become more controlled over time.

Risks of Botox Treatment

Botox injections are generally safe when performed by experienced specialists.

Possible side effects include:

Small bumps at the injection site

Temporary redness or irritation

Minor bruising

These symptoms usually resolve quickly.

Very rarely, Botox may affect nearby muscles if the medication spreads outside the targeted area. Your doctor may recommend avoiding rubbing the injection area, lying down, or exercising for several hours after treatment to reduce this risk.

Allergic reactions are extremely rare. Seek emergency care if you have difficulty breathing or tightness in the throat or airways.

Insurance Coverage for Botox Treatment

When Botox is used to treat medical conditions such as facial twitching, hemifacial spasm, or synkinesis, the treatment is often covered by insurance. Coverage varies depending on your insurance plan and the condition being treated.

Our team can help determine whether Botox treatment may be covered by your insurance.

Facial Twitching Treatment at UVA Health

Facial twitching and spasms can affect facial movement, comfort, and confidence. UVA Health specialists treat these conditions using advanced techniques designed to restore more natural facial function.

Your care team may include facial plastic surgeons, neurologists, ophthalmologists, and physical therapists who specialize in facial nerve disorders. Together, they develop a treatment plan tailored to your symptoms and goals.