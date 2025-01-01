Bone loss can lead to broken bones and other major health problems. Weak bones put you at risk for fragility fractures. You might break a bone from something like a fall from standing height, which normally wouldn’t cause a break. These breaks can be devastating, and lead to a decline in quality of life and loss of independence, especially for older adults.

Bone Health Services at UVA Health

At UVA Health, we help people who have or are at risk for bone loss avoid broken bones and other health issues from weak bones. Our goal is to help you maintain and increase your bone strength.

We are among the first in Virginia to offer this service and to be recognized as premier certified by the International Geriatric Fracture Society.

Your doctor may recommend you see us if:

You’ve suffered a fragility fracture

You have a medical condition or take medicine that can weaken your bones

You have bone loss and need orthopedic or spine surgery

Personalized Care for Bone Health

Our team will work with you to build a complete, individualized care plan to boost your bone health and prevent injury.

Your plan may include:

Bone density testing, including DEXA

Nutrition counseling

Exercise recommendations

Medicine and supplements

Fall prevention

Who Needs Bone Health Services?

Many factors put people at risk for bone loss and osteoporosis, including:

Age

Family history

Certain medicines

Low hormone levels

Medical conditions

Around age 50, our bodies begin to break down more bone than we form, especially after menopause. Certain cancers, liver disease, hyperthyroidism, and other conditions can also cause bone loss.

Good bone health can help patients who undergo orthopedic or spine surgery: