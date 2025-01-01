Skip to main content

Blood Cancer Treatment

a uva health doctor meets with a blood cancer patient

Getting a leukemia, lymphoma, or bone marrow cancer diagnosis can be frightening. Your body feels weak and sick. It's hard to know where to go for the best blood cancer treatment.

Treating blood cancer takes experience, expertise, compassion, and collaboration. You'll find all of this and more at UVA Health.

Top-Rated Leukemia, Lymphoma, & Myeloma Care

Why UVA Health for Blood Cancer Treatment

UVA Health is Virginia's first National Cancer Institute Comprehensive Cancer Center. This title honors our leadership in cancer research, diagnosis, treatment, and prevention. 

You can rely on UVA Health to use highly advanced tools. You'll get the right diagnoses as soon as possible. And we bring you the newest life-saving therapies through clinical trials.

Learn more about why you should choose a Comprehensive Cancer Center.

Blood Cancer Treatment Expertise

UVA Health helped develop some of the latest blood cancer treatments. These include therapies that target cancer without hurting healthy cells.

You'll get access to innovations that include:

As an academic research center, our highly-trained providers work with diligent researchers to offer personalized treatment plans.

Team Expertise

We have decades of experience in blood cancer. We're dedicated to your care.

Get a Second Opinion for Your Blood Cancer

Which treatment will work for you depends on your condition and health. If it turns out you need treatment from another institution, we'll make sure you get it. It's about finding what's best for each patient.

Feel confident about your care. See how to get a second opinion.

Is Blood Cancer Curable?

Experts Who Care

We're invested in helping every patient we see recover and thrive.

Our people offer:

  • Deep experience
  • A team-based approach
  • Specialists in every major form of blood cancer
  • Compassionate, welcoming support services
  • A calming, healing environment without the added stress of a city

We also:

Blood Cancer Treatment Clinical Trials
Protocol for a Research Database for Hematopoietic Cell Transplantation, Other Cellular Therapies, and Marrow Toxic Injuries

The University of Virginia Cancer Center seeks participants for a Research Database that collects data on the outcomes of stem cell transplants and other cellular treatments. The Research Database is a comprehensive source of data that can be used to study hematopoietic cell transplantation (HCT) and cellular therapy (CT). The sponsor of this study, the Center for International Blood and Marrow Transplant Research (CIBMTR) uses the data in order to find ways to make bone marrow and stem cell transplants work better for both recipients and donors. Medical data about your disease and your treatment will be reported to the CIBMTR. Participating in this Research Database will not cost you any money. Your insurance company will also not be billed. Additional information can be found here: https://clinicaltrials.gov/study/NCT04920474 [email protected] The (department, division name) seeks (insert as applies: adults/men/women/adolescents/children) ages (insert) with (insert condition) for a research study. The purpose of the study is (insert purpose of study - eg.to test the effectiveness of an investigational medicine; or to find out how stress effects blood pressure.) (Optional)You may be eligible for this study if: (insert brief eligibility criteria 3 or 4 top criteria and in lay language. Do not copy eligibility criteria from the protocol) Study involves (insert procedures-examples: taking an experimental medicine/placebo, blood draws, x rays, overnight stays,) (Insert x number of visits every x (weeks, months,) each visit lasting x amount of time or give range). Insert one of the following: Study-related (insert exams, tests and experimental medication) provided at no cost. or Participant’s insurance company will be billed for medication, tests and procedures

Blood Sample Banking For Future Research

The UVA Cancer Center seeks adults over the age of 18 to participate in a research study to store blood samples in a repository for future research. A repository is like a bank, where blood samples are frozen and stored. The exact research that will be done on the stored samples is not known at this time; however, researchers may use these samples to learn more about: • What affects transplant and cellular therapy results • The distribution of tissue type in populations • How to match donors and patients for bone marrow transplants If you agree to participate, you will be asked to provide about 2 tablespoons of blood before your transplant or cellular therapies. If you agree to participate and you are a donor, 2 tablespoons of blood will be collected before or shortly after your donation. In the future, we may ask you for another blood sample and at that time, you can choose to give another sample if you want to. Study-related (insert exams, tests and experimental medication) provided free of charge.

Database Study of Cell Transplant in Medicare Myelofibrosis Subjects

The University of Virginia Cancer Center seeks adults for a database study, sponsored by the Center for International Blood and Marrow Transplant Research (CIBMTR), that collects information about patients who have myelofibrosis that is undergoing stem cell transplantation. The goal of this research is to determine if stem cell transplants are beneficial for patients with myelofibrosis. You may be able to participate in this study if you are a Medicare beneficiary member, have myelofibrosis, and if you are going to receive an allogeneic stem cell transplant in the USA. . In order to participate, at your pre-transplant visit, you will be asked to provide medical information including details about your cancer diagnosis and updates about your stem cell transplant. The medical information will be sent to CIBMTR to be combined with other participates information and analyzed. Your medical information will be protected and not be stored with anything that can directly identify you. The stem cell transplant will be no charge to you; it will be charged to Medicare. Additional information can be found here: NCT02934477 [email protected]

Study of Cell Transplantation in Medicare Multiple Myeloma Subjects

The University of Virginia Cancer Center is conducting a study, sponsored by the Center for International Blood and Marrow Transplant Research (CIBMTR), that is offered to adults who are undergoing an allogeneic stem cell transplant as part of their treatment for Multiple Myeloma. The study collects information about Multiple Myeloma. The purpose of this study is to collect information about Multiple Myeloma and to compare outcomes between patients who receive allogeneic hematopoietic cell and patients who receive other standard of care therapies. You may be able to participate in this study if you are a Medicare beneficiary member, have multiple myeloma, and if you are going to receive an allogeneic stem cell transplant in the UVA. Participation in the study requires additional time during your pre-transplant visit during which you will go over the consent form and have your questions answered. Majority of your clinical information related to your transplant will be collected directly from your medical chart at UVA. The medical information will be sent to CIBMTR to be combined with other participants’ information, and analyzed. The study will collect data on participants’ health for up to 5 years. Your medical information will be protected and not be stored together with any information that can directly identify you. The stem cell transplant will be charged to Medicare. You will not receive any additional compensation for participating in this study. Additional information can be found here: NCT03127761 Please contact [email protected] if you are interested in participating.

A phase 2, open-label, single-arm, multicohort, multicenter trial to evaluate the efficacy and safety of JCAR017 in adult subjects with relapsed or refractory indolent B-cell non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL)

The University of Virginia Cancer Center seeks participants 18 years old or above to participate in a study that looks at a new treatment for follicular or marginal zone lymphoma that has not responded to or returned after previous treatments. The JCAR-017 treatment works on the T-cells in the body (part of the immune system). Participation on this study involves up to 26 weeks. Participants are also required to take part in a 15-year long-term follow up study. Study-related tests and procedures and study drug will be covered by the study sponsor. Additional information can be found here: https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT04245839

View All Clinical Trials

Find a Related Provider