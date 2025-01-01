Blood Cancer Treatment

Protocol for a Research Database for Hematopoietic Cell Transplantation, Other Cellular Therapies, and Marrow Toxic Injuries
The University of Virginia Cancer Center seeks participants for a Research Database that collects data on the outcomes of stem cell transplants and other cellular treatments. The Research Database is a comprehensive source of data that can be used to study hematopoietic cell transplantation (HCT) and cellular therapy (CT). The sponsor of this study, the Center for International Blood and Marrow Transplant Research (CIBMTR) uses the data in order to find ways to make bone marrow and stem cell transplants work better for both recipients and donors. Medical data about your disease and your treatment will be reported to the CIBMTR. Participating in this Research Database will not cost you any money. Your insurance company will also not be billed. Additional information can be found here: https://clinicaltrials.gov/study/NCT04920474 [email protected]