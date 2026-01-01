Your eyes play a big role in how you look and feel. Over time, the skin of the upper eyelids can sag, and pockets of fat can create puffiness in the lower lids. Some people also have naturally heavy upper eyelids or under-eye fullness that runs in families.

Blepharoplasty, also called eyelid surgery, removes or repositions excess eyelid skin and fat. The goal is a smoother, more refreshed look.

Is Blepharoplasty Right for Me?

Eyelid surgery may help if you notice:

• Loose skin on the upper eyelids

• Puffiness or bags under the eyes

• Upper eyelids that rest heavily on the lash line

• Blocked peripheral vision from excess upper eyelid skin

If a low brow contributes to heaviness in the upper eyelids, your surgeon may recommend a brow lift instead of or along with blepharoplasty for optimal results. Some people also combine eyelid surgery with other rejuvenation procedures such as a facelift.

How Is Eyelid Surgery Done?

We perform eyelid surgery as an outpatient procedure using local anesthesia with IV sedation or general anesthesia.

Upper Blepharoplasty

Your surgeon places the incision in the natural crease of the upper eyelid. Through this opening, they remove or reposition fat and trim excess eyelid skin. The incision heals within the crease and becomes difficult to see over time.

Lower Blepharoplasty

For lower eyelids, the incision may sit just below the lash line or inside the eyelid (transconjunctival approach). Your surgeon may remove or reposition fat and tighten the area to create a smoother transition between the lower lid and cheek. To further rejuvenate the midface, we sometimes combine this procedure with fat transfer to the face.

Recovery After Eyelid Surgery

Swelling and bruising are common for about a week. Most people return to non-strenuous activities within 7-10 days.

During recovery, you will:

• Use cold compresses

• Keep your head elevated

• Avoid strenuous activity for several weeks

• Pause contact lens use temporarily

Your surgeon will provide specific aftercare instructions.

Eyelid Surgery & Dry Eyes

Because blepharoplasty changes the eyelid structure, it can affect tear film and eye comfort.

Eyelid surgery may temporarily increase dryness during healing. In rare cases, removing too much skin can worsen dry eye symptoms or affect how the eyelids close. A careful surgical plan helps reduce these risks.

If you have chronic dry eyes, autoimmune disease, or prior eye surgery, your surgeon may coordinate with an ophthalmologist before proceeding.

Is Blepharoplasty Safe?

Eyelid surgery is common and generally safe when performed by an experienced surgeon. As with any procedure, risks can include:

• Temporary blurry vision from ointment

• Swelling and bruising

• Changes in eyelid shape

• Dryness or irritation

• Rarely, changes in vision

Your surgeon will review your medical history and eye health to help determine whether eyelid surgery is right for you.

Cosmetic Surgery & Aesthetic Services

Looking for other ways to refresh your look? See all our services and procedures.