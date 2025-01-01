Going through cancer treatment is difficult and scary. When treatments don't work, it's even harder. You're filled with questions: What happens next? Will something else work?

At UVA Health, we work continuously to bring new and better treatments to our patients. That way, if your treatment doesn't work or stops working, we can match you with other effective options. BiTE therapy is a newer treatment we offer for several types of cancers.

In the last few years, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved BiTE therapy to treat several cancers after other treatments fail. We offer BiTE therapy for:

What Is BiTE Therapy?

BiTE stands for bispecific T-cell engager. It's given by injection or infusion through an IV.

When we're sick, our immune systems fight off diseases. But some cancer cells are able to "hide" from the immune system.

BiTE therapy helps the immune system's T-cells recognize cancer cells. It does this by connecting to both T-cells and cancer cells in your body. That connection helps the T-cells "see" the cancer cells so they can destroy them.

BiTE Therapy at UVA Health

UVA Health is among the first cancer centers to offer BiTE. We were the first center in Virginia to treat small cell lung cancer patients with a BiTE therapy called tarlatamab. We took part in clinical trials to develop this treatment.

To make BiTE therapy easier on our patients, we're one of the first centers in the U.S. to offer it without a hospital stay. Our team can help determine if this is a safe option for you.

Managing BiTE Side Effects

In some patients, the therapy causes side effects like fever, low blood pressure, high heart rate, and difficulty breathing. Our team is experienced in recognizing and treating these side effects. That's because our experts uncovered and learned to treat these side effects during the development of a similar treatment called CAR T-cell therapy.

Find Out If BiTE Therapy Is Right For You

Our team can help you understand whether BiTE therapy is a good option for your specific cancer. Your doctor can refer you to UVA Health for BiTE therapy by following this process.

You can also come to UVA Cancer Center for a second opinion. Read about how to get a second opinion.