Benign Brain Tumor & Skull Base Condition Treatment

Getting diagnosed with a brain tumor brings lots of questions and uncertainty. A benign brain tumor, or non-cancerous brain tumor, can affect you in a number of ways. You might be having headaches or problems balancing, swallowing, or speaking.

Often, you don't need treatment right away. But you still need the careful watch of an experienced doctor. And if you do need surgery to remove the tumor, you'll want an expert.

Treating Skull Base Conditions & Benign Brain Tumors at UVA Health

At UVA Health, you'll find teams who've led the world in treating benign brain tumors. We've treated pituitary tumor patients from around the globe. And our advanced tools give you surgical options that pose less risk to your brain.

What treatment of your tumor looks like depends on:

Type

Location

Size

Symptoms

If your tumor is small, you may not need treatment right away. Your provider might want to watch the tumor to see if it changes or grows.

If you do need treatment, you might have surgery or radiation. Our providers are specially trained in advanced techniques that lower your risk and reduce your recovery time. You also may need medications to treat tumor symptoms.

Benign Brain Tumor Types

Benign brain tumors can grow in different places. They can have different origins and effects.

Skull Base Tumors

Tumors at the base of the skull make treatment highly complex. Hard to reach, these challenging tumors affect several areas of the body, from brain function and balance to speaking and swallowing.

Find out about skull base surgery.

Pituitary Tumors

Whether you need medication or surgery, we offer expert pituitary tumor treatment. You'll get care from pituitary specialists at the leading edge of their field.

See more about pituitary tumor treatment.

Tuberous Sclerosis

This condition causes uncontrolled growth of benign tumors in different parts of your body. Sometimes, it results in benign brain tumors.

Learn about tuberous sclerosis care.

Brain Tumor Support Group

UVA Health offers a support group, facilitated by oncology social workers, for people living with low grade brain tumors. The group meets virtually on the second Tuesday of each month from 6:30-7:30 p.m. For join information, contact Cindy Glaize at 434.924.4542 or [email protected].

When Your Brain Tumor is Cancer

Gliomas, astrocytomas, glioblastomas — these types of brain tumors require cancer treatment. UVA Cancer Center is a Comprehensive Cancer Center, which means you'll find the highest level of care. Learn more about this type of expert brain tumor treatment.