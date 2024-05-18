Bariatric Surgery Requirements: Who Qualifies?

If you are very obese and haven't been able to have lasting weight loss through dieting, medication and lifestyle changes, bariatric surgery may be for you. You must also meet these requirements:

Feel ready to undergo a change in lifestyle and eating habits

Be twice your ideal body weight or more, or have a body mass index (BMI) greater than 35

Have the approval of your primary care provider

Do I Qualify for Bariatric Surgery?

Your eligibility for bariatric surgery depends on your level of obesity. Obesity can be measured using your BMI.

BMI is a tool that measures how much body fat you have by comparing your height to your weight. BMI results fall into these ranges:

18.5 or less = underweight

18.5-24.9 = healthy weight

25-29.9 = overweight

30-34.9 = Class I obesity

35-39.9 = Class II obesity

40 and over = Class III obesity

You may qualify for weight-loss surgery at UVA Health if you:

Have a BMI of 30 or higher, plus at least one obesity-related condition

Have a BMI of 35 or higher

You can calculate your BMI using this tool from the National Institutes of Health (NIH).

Considering Bariatric Surgery?

Read more about bariatric surgery at UVA Health.