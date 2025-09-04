Bariatric Surgery: Surgical & Non-Surgical Options

Weight-loss procedures reduce the amount of food your body can take in. These procedures use different methods to reduce your food and calorie intake. Some completely bypass your stomach, while others shrink or reshape it.

Which Bariatric Surgery Is for You?

You'll meet with our bariatric surgery experts to figure out the best procedure for you. Along with your primary care provider, they'll look at your lifestyle, eating habits, and mental and physical condition. These factors will determine what procedure would work best for you.

Weight-Loss Procedures at UVA

Gastric Bypass

Gastric bypass, also called Roux-en-Y gastric bypass, involves forming a small pouch from your stomach and connecting that pouch directly to the small intestine. After the procedure, swallowed food goes into this small stomach pouch. The food then goes directly into your small intestine, going around or bypassing the rest of your stomach.

Gastric bypass:

Is a surgical procedure

Requires a hospital stay

Sleeve Gastrectomy

Sleeve gastrectomy, also called a vertical sleeve gastrectomy, only requires small cuts in your upper abdomen. During the procedure, surgeons reduce the size of your stomach by forming it into a tube about the size and shape of a banana. This restricts the amount of food you can eat.

Sleeve gastrectomy:

Is a surgical procedure

Requires a hospital stay

Causes hormonal changes

Helps relieve conditions caused by being overweight

Endoscopic Sleeve Gastroplasty

Endoscopic sleeve gastroplasty reduces the size of your stomach without cutting through your skin. Using an endoscope, a suturing device is threaded into your mouth and down to your stomach. There, sutures placed in the lining of your stomach change the stomach's shape. This limits how much you can eat and affects your ability to absorb calories.

Endoscopic sleeve gastroplasty:

Doesn't require surgery or a hospital stay

Is an option if you have a BMI of 30 or more

Along with healthy diet and exercise, can lead to significant weight loss

We recommend you contact your insurance provider for more information regarding coverage.