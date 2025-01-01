Arteriovenous malformations (AVM) of the brain and spinal cord are tangles of abnormal blood vessels. They can form wherever arteries and veins exist. The ones that form in the brain or spinal cord have the most serious symptoms.

Risk factors that increase your chance of getting arteriovenous malformations include:

Family history

History of unexplained recurrent bleeding

Smoking

AVM Interventions

For managing AVMs, we offer expertise in:

Microsurgical resection, where our neurosurgeons remove part of the skull and use microsurgery to remove an AVM completely

where our neurosurgeons remove part of the skull and use microsurgery to remove an AVM completely Gamma Knife, used for small AVMs located in or near critical brain areas or very deep inside the brain

used for small AVMs located in or near critical brain areas or very deep inside the brain Endovascular therapy embolization, injects a glue-like material directly into the arteries via a catheter

Gamma Knife for AVMs

Gamma Knife radiosurgery is very successful at treating small to medium-sized AVMs. Obliteration (destruction) rates for AVMs less than 3 cm in diameter are about 80% to 85%. This technology allows us to treat patients with large AVMS, which usually can’t be operated on. You may need to undergo radiosurgery a second time if the AVM decreased in volume but still remains.

We use a staged approach for extremely large AVMs. Your doctor divides one large AVM into two parts, treating one part in the first session and the other part three to six months later. Your doctor will follow up:

Every six months with an MRI scan

After three years, with an angiogram to determine if the AVM has been destroyed

Prevent Hemorrhage

There is no way to prevent an arteriovenous malformation. To help reduce your chances of hemorrhaging, take the following steps:

Learn about ways to avoid high blood pressure, such as:

Avoid heavy lifting Stop smoking Maintain a healthy weight Limit alcohol intake Eat a healthy diet that is low in sodium

