Artificial discs are designed to replace intervertebral discs damaged by spinal disorders like degenerative disc disease. Artificial discs are similar to normal human discs in the neck and low back.

There are different artificial disc designs. Implant composition includes:

Hard metal, such as stainless steel

Nonmetal, such as polyethylene

Combination

Disc Replacement Surgery

For some patients, disc replacement surgery is an alternative to spinal fusion. Spinal fusion permanently joins two or more vertebral bodies to eliminate movement. An artificial disc works differently. It allows movement by mimicking the properties of a human disc and protects other discs by sharing the stress during movement.

Your surgeon will decide if an artificial disc is a good choice for you and will explain the type of device. Along with information about the artificial disc, you'll learn about the benefits and risks of the device and procedure.