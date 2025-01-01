aprevo® Spinal Implant

If you have a spine problem, you may have accepted the idea of living with pain or limited mobility. But there are treatment options that can provide relief. At UVA Health, our spine care experts offer spinal fusion surgery using the aprevo implant.

Unlike other spinal implants, this device fits your spine’s specific shape. This tailored fit may allow the spine to heal more quickly and provides alignment that more closely matches the surgeon’s goals.

A Spinal Implant Made Specifically for You

Not all implants used in spinal fusion are the same. Most come premade – one size fits all. With aprevo, we can customize the shape of the implant, providing a more personalized treatment for your condition.

Spine implants work by connecting or fusing with the spine. Prefab implants can’t totally conform to the bumpy ridges of the spine’s vertebrae. The surfaces of the aprevo implant make direct contact with your spine’s bony edges. So, compared to other implants, aprevo is designed to help achieve:

Faster healing and recovery

Fewer complications

Reduced need for more surgery

The goal is for your spine to heal and stabilize, so you have less disability and pain.

aprevo at UVA Health

A UVA Health spine surgeon helped create aprevo. Because of this direct involvement, we’re one of the first hospitals in the country to offer this new personalized technology to patients.

The aprevo device is the only spinal implant to receive the Breakthrough Device Designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. This means the FDA believes this treatment has the potential to significantly improve the field of spine care.

As part of their ongoing research into treatments for spine problems, our spine specialists often use their expertise to inform the development of new devices.

Who Is a Candidate for Personalized Spinal Implant Surgery?

You could be eligible for the aprevo implant if you:

Need spinal fusion surgery, after other options don’t work

Suffer from scoliosis or a misalignment of the spine

Have these issues in the lower levels of your lumbar spine

Our ability to personalize aprevo makes it ideal for treating the lower lumbar area of the spine. This part of the spine experiences a lot of stress. This makes it more difficult to heal with traditional implants.