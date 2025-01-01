Aphasia Treatment

Suddenly having difficulty speaking or understanding language is known as aphasia. Whether it's affecting you, or someone you know, it can be scary as well as frustrating. This communication disorder is usually a symptom of an underlying issue. Diagnosing and addressing that issue can help restore communication. People with aphasia may have difficult using or understanding language, including while speaking, writing, or reading.

Diagnosing & Treating Aphasia at UVA Health

Diagnosing aphasia itself is usually pretty simple. Your provider will do an assessment that may include asking you to follow commands, have a conversation, name objects in the room, or answer questions. A speech-language pathologist may assess your speech and language skills.

Once it's established that you're struggling to communicate, your provider will look for an underlying cause.

Additional Testing

Depending on what they see, your provider will order additional tests.

Your doctor may take images of structures inside your head. This can be done with:

MRI scan

CT scan

Your doctor may also test your bodily fluids and measure your brain activity with electroencephalogram (EEG).

You may also need specialized tests that may include:

Evaluation of speech

Assessment of the strength and coordination of the speech muscles

Vocabulary and grammar tests

Comprehension tests

Reading and writing tests

Swallowing tests

Neuropsychological tests

Treatments

Treatment will focus on:

Treating the underlying cause

Handling symptoms

Speech-Language Therapy

A speech-language specialist can help you:

Use your remaining communication abilities

Restore lost abilities

Learn to compensate for language problems

Learn other methods of communicating

This therapy may take place in both individual and group settings.

Family Counseling

A speech-language therapist can help you and your family learn how to best communicate with each other. A psychological evaluation may also be helpful.

What Causes Aphasia?

Aphasia is caused by an injury to parts of the brain that are involved with language. The injury may be the result of:

Stroke, which is the most common cause

Severe blow to the head

Gunshot wound

Other traumatic head injury

Brain tumor

Brain infection

Neurodegenerative disorders

Factors that may increase your chances of developing aphasia include:

Age: Older adult

Family history of aphasia

Prior history of transient ischemic attacks (TIA)

Common Symptoms

Aphasia is a symptom of an underlying problem. It may include:

Speaking in short, fragmented phrases

Putting words in the wrong order

Using incorrect grammar

Switching sounds or words

Speaking in nonsense

Anomia (word-finding problems)

Needing extra time to process language

Difficulty following very fast speech

Taking the literal meaning of a figure of speech

Not being able to read

Being unable to write

Not able to follow simple commands

If you or someone you know is suffering from aphasia, getting a quick diagnosis and treatment plan can help prevent the problem from progressing.