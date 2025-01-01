Degenerative Scoliosis Treatment
Scoliosis, or abnormal curvature of the spine, doesn’t just affect teenagers. It's common in adults too. And it can lead to back pain, leg pain, numbness or fatigue. At UVA Health, you'll find spine experts who will tailor a treatment plan for you. Our surgeons specialize in the complex surgery needed to stabilize your spine and get you back to enjoying life.
Diagnosing & Treating Scoliosis at UVA Health
At UVA Health, we've been doing complex spine surgeries for more than two decades. We've treated patients from all over the country. They benefit from our experience and strong research background.
To find the cause of your pain, your doctor will ask about your medical history and perform a physical exam. You may need diagnostic tests that include:
- X-rays
- CT scans
- MRI scans
- Myelography
Surgery isn't always the first option. Your surgeon will first try to relieve your pain and symptoms with nonsurgical treatments.
Tried all this and still in pain? Then spine surgery can bring relief. Your surgeon will design a surgery based on the severity of your scoliosis and other issues. Complex spine surgery can involve many steps:
- Removing the herniated discs and bony spurs
- Stabilizing the spine
- Correcting the deformity
Rods and screws help with temporary stability. But longterm stability comes from fusing spine bones together.
2 Types of Adult Scoliosis
Adult degenerative scoliosis is the most common type. It's caused by deterioration of the spine discs and arthritis damage.
Adult idiopathic scoliosis is progression of a spinal curvature that began in the teenage years. The cause is not known. This condition can progress as discs degenerate or as arthritis or bone spurs develop.
