Degenerative Scoliosis Treatment

Scoliosis, or abnormal curvature of the spine, doesn’t just affect teenagers. It's common in adults too. And it can lead to back pain, leg pain, numbness or fatigue. At UVA Health, you'll find spine experts who will tailor a treatment plan for you. Our surgeons specialize in the complex surgery needed to stabilize your spine and get you back to enjoying life.

Diagnosing & Treating Scoliosis at UVA Health

At UVA Health, we've been doing complex spine surgeries for more than two decades. We've treated patients from all over the country. They benefit from our experience and strong research background.

To find the cause of your pain, your doctor will ask about your medical history and perform a physical exam. You may need diagnostic tests that include:

X-rays

CT scans

MRI scans

Myelography

Surgery isn't always the first option. Your surgeon will first try to relieve your pain and symptoms with nonsurgical treatments.

Tried all this and still in pain? Then spine surgery can bring relief. Your surgeon will design a surgery based on the severity of your scoliosis and other issues. Complex spine surgery can involve many steps:

Removing the herniated discs and bony spurs

Stabilizing the spine

Correcting the deformity

Rods and screws help with temporary stability. But longterm stability comes from fusing spine bones together.