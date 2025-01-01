Acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) takes a toll. It can cause weakness, pain, fever, and night sweats. You may also feel afraid of the next steps. Will you get the right care? You want effective treatment from experts you can trust.

We know what you're going through. At UVA Health, we have decades of acute lymphoblastic leukemia treatment experience. It's not just about medical treatment. We're here to support and care for your symptoms, recovery, and every part of your cancer journey.

Why UVA Health for Your Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia Treatment?

We're part of an NCI-designated comprehensive cancer center. That means our providers have specific training and experience with ALL leukemia. We provide:

Treatment and care by compassionate doctors and nurses

Support services from nurse coordinators, social workers, physical therapists, pharmacists, and dietitians

Expertise in heart conditions, infectious disease, and critical care

The most important member of our team: You. Along with the family and friends who serve as your caregivers, you occupy the center of the team.

Top-Rated Leukemia, Lymphoma, & Myeloma Care

Our leukemia, lymphoma, and myeloma care is recognized as some of the best in the country. U.S. News & World Report has ranked our care for these blood cancers as "high-performing," their highest rating.

Treatments for Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia

Acute leukemias happen fast. They race through your system. You need treatment that works just as fast.

Our experts use robust treatments that target how this cancer works. Here, you'll get access to the latest treatments, including:

Support for Your ALL Symptoms & Challenges

When you have acute lymphoblastic leukemia, you can't fight infections well. And you have low energy. Your bone marrow can't produce the number of blood cells you need every day.

You don't have to go through leukemia treatment alone.

Support Groups & Logistical Help

Going through cancer treatment takes a lot of energy. Suddenly, your time, money, and spirit feel exhausted. We have experienced, compassionate people here to keep you going.

Preview all of our support services.

Online Resources

Chat with a specialist and get info on financial aid, clinical trials, more. Visit the Leukemia Lymphoma Society.