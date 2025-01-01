Acromegaly can lead to gigantism in children and adolescents. Caused by a tumor at the base of the brain, it's associated with many complications like diabetes and high blood pressure. At UVA Health, you'll find experts who specialize in treating this and other brain conditions. Surgery to remove the tumor can help relieve symptoms. And it can be done through the nose.

Acromegaly Diagnosis & Treatment at UVA Health

Symptoms and signs are not always obvious. So diagnosis is usually delayed 10-15 years after the condition develops. The average age at diagnosis is 40-45 years.

Tests done to diagnosis acromegaly include:

Insulin-like growth factor (IGF-I) blood test: IGF is growth hormone-dependent and is made primarily in the liver. The level is elevated in acromegaly and gigantism.

Oral glucose tolerance test: This test determines whether GH levels suppress appropriately for a normal person. It's the most reliable test for acromegaly. In this test, blood growth hormone levels are measured after drinking a glucose drink. In patients with acromegaly, GH levels either do not suppress or increase.

At UVA Health, you'll have a team who will tailor treatment for you. They'll aim to:

Restore production of GH to normal

Stop and reverse the symptoms of acromegaly

Correct other endocrine abnormalities

Remove and or destroy the tumor to restore endocrine function to normal and to relieve any symptoms directly related to the tumor

Medication

Your doctor may prescribe medication to reduce the level of GH secretion. These include medications that act like dopamine and growth hormone antagonists.

Surgery

In most cases, removing the tumor through surgery is the preferred treatment. This can be done through the nose. Known as a transsphenoidal operation, it won't disturb the brain or the eye nerves. Learn more about our expertise in skull base surgery.

Once your surgeon removes the tumor, the imbalance of IGF and GH hormone returns to normal; this may take several months.

Many acromegaly symptoms improve, and you can eventually sleep better and discontinue taking medications for diabetes and high blood pressure. This usually takes weeks to months.

Unfortunately, many of the physical changes do not revert back to their original appearance; however, certain features such as skin appearance usually improve.

Radiation Therapy

Radiotherapy is most often performed after surgery has removed the majority of the tumor, but some tumor remains.

Because any type of pituitary tumor may recur, regular follow up with blood tests is necessary. If a recurrent tumor is found, additional treatment is necessary.

What Causes Acromegaly?

Acromegaly is the result of a tumor of the pituitary gland, just below your brain. Known as a pituitary adenoma, this tumor produces growth hormone (GH).

Elevated GH causes excessive bone and soft tissue growth. After puberty, bones lose their ability to grow and therefore, adults don't grow tall when they develop acromegaly.

Signs of Acromegaly

Symptoms and complications in adults may include the following:

Abnormally large growth and deformity of the:

Hands Feet Face (protrusion of brow and lower jaw) Jaw (overbite such that lower teeth close in front of upper teeth) Lips Tongue (causing snoring and obstructive sleep apnea) Sinuses, vocal cords and soft tissues of the throat larynx (causing deep sonorous voice)

Carpal tunnel syndrome, which causes numbness, tingling and pain in the hand and arm

Skin change:

Thickened, oily skin Severe acne Excessive sweating and offensive body odor due to enlargement of the sweat glands Coarsening of facial features

Fatigue and weakness in legs and arms

Sleep apnea

Arthritis and other joint problems particularly of the hips, knees and temporomandibular joint of the jaw

Enlargement of the liver, kidneys, spleen, heart and/or other internal organs

Diabetes mellitus

High blood pressure

Cardiac disease

Galactorrhea (abnormal production of breast milk)

Gonadal dysfunction

Colon polyps

In women, symptoms may also include:

Irregular menstrual cycles

In men, symptoms may also include: