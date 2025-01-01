Ablation: Surgery for Arrhythmia

Catheter Ablations

Heart ablation procedures find the areas in the heart that cause atrial fibrillation (afib). We find these areas in and around the veins that bring blood back to the heart from the lungs (pulmonary veins).

To find them, a doctor puts a catheter into your blood vessels. We watch the catheter as it moves to the heart.

Once in place, your doctor records your heart's electric signals. They also map out your upper heart using 3D images.

Then we put an electric current through the catheter. It heats the heart muscle to put tiny wounds on it. These will scar up. We sometimes use cold instead of electricity. That's called cryoablation.

Your doctor may create a ring or circle around your pulmonary veins, called pulmonary vein isolation (PVI).

Where we put the wounds and how many there are depends on the type of heart rhythm disorder you have. Not everyone is a good candidate for these procedures.

Pulsed Field Ablation

Pulsed field ablation uses very quick bursts of electricity instead of heat or cold. It doesn't have a risk of damage to areas of the heart around the ablation, like heat or cold might. That means less risk of issues after the procedure.

Epicardial Ablation

Sometimes, a heart's uneven beat comes from outside the heart. When that happens, we may do an epicardial ablation. This procedure uses a catheter through the skin under your ribs.

Ablation Surgery

We can do ablation surgery alone or at the same time as another heart surgery, like valve replacement. During open surgery, we can do an ablation using:

Radiofrequency ablation (radio waves)

Cryoablation (cold energy)

Ultrasound

Microwaves

What Does Heart Ablation Recovery Look Like?

How long it takes you to recover depends on the type of ablation you had and whether there were other procedures done at the same time.

You'll still have arrhythmias while you recover. Over time, the arrhythmia will get better.