Abdominal sacrocolpopexy is a procedure that uses a mesh material to support the top of the vagina to treat pelvic prolapse. Stitches attach the mesh to the front of the tail bone (sacrum). If necessary, a vaginal repair of the bladder and bowel might also follow this procedure.

This procedure can help ease chronic discomfort from prolapse/fallen vagina and difficulty with bowel movements or emptying the bladder.

What to Expect

During this outpatient procedure, your surgeon makes an opening on the abdomen and attaches a mesh from the top of the vagina to the front of the tailbone (sacrum). If a bulge in the vaginal still remains, your surgeon may perform a vaginal repair. The mesh and sutures are permanent.

Robotic Abdominal Sacrocolpopexy

Your surgeon may choose to conduct this procedure robotically. During this inpatient procedure, your surgeon uses minimally invasive techniques and makes four small openings in your abdomen instead of the traditional single opening. This procedure requires you to stay in the hospital for one day.

Typical recovery for the procedure is 4 weeks. Your doctor may prescribe medication to help you manage your pain.

Before you leave the hospital, you'll schedule a follow-up appointment between 4-6 weeks after surgery.

Possible Surgery Complications