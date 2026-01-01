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Team Wellbeing Resources

The Team Wellbeing collaborative is a group of teams who contribute to the wellbeing of the healthsystem. Below, you'll find more about each of these organizations and the work they do.

Wisdom & Wellbeing

Supports the wellbeing of every UVA Health team member and team through consultations, trainings, assessments and coaching

FEAP

Mental health resources for all University employees and adult family members

Clinician Wellness Program

Mental health resources for SOM faculty, residents, & LIPs employed by the medical center

Compassionate Care Initiative

Classes, activities, and retreats for all health system employees and health professional students

Hoos Well

Well-being resources for UVA employees and spouses on the UVA Health Plan or UPG Anthem Health Plan

Health & Wellness Coaching

Available to all UVA team members, guidance and support helps build healthier habits, boost energy, and create a balanced life.

Population Health

Department of Medicine Physician Coaching Program

Department of Medicine coaching program for faculty physicians, offering 1:1 wellness and professional coaching

School of Nursing Office of Strategic Wellness and Opportunity

Programming and events to build belonging for SON students, staff, and faculty

UVA Recreation

Programming and classes for employees, including access to the UVA Health Team Member Gym, adjacent to the Battle Building

UVA Health Ombuds

An impartial, independent, and confidential resource for current faculty, staff and students seeking guidance
Wisdom and Wellbeing Logo

Wisdom & Wellbeing

Supports the wellbeing of every UVA Health team member and team through consultations, trainings, assessments and coaching.

Clinician enters information into computer

FEAP

Mental health resources for all University employees and adult family members.

UVA Nurse looks out over the lobby

Clinician Wellness Program

Promoting personal and professional wellbeing by helping clinicians find meaning in their work, reducing burnout and improving engagement.

providers talking

Compassionate Care Initiative

Classes, activities, and retreats for all health system employees and health professional students.

woman tracks progress while enjoying time outside

Hoos Well

Well-being resources for UVA employees and spouses on the UVA Health Plan or UPG Anthem Health Plan.

Woman pinches bridge of nose at work

Workplace Health & Wellness Services

Available to all UVA team members, guidance and support helps build healthier habits, boost energy, and create a balanced life.

Couple gardening in the community

Population Health

Population Health works to ensure connected health, the care continuum strategy, and community integration to improve patient outcomes, optimize care, reduce healthcare barriers, and help our communities throughout Virginia access available health services.

Doctor takes notes while man folds hands in front of him.

Ethics and Moral Distress Consult Service

A safe forum for employees to address ethical and moral questions related to patient care. Contact by paging the Ethicist on-call #1712

professionals looking at tablet

Department of Medicine Physician Coaching Program

Department of Medicine coaching program for faculty physicians, offering 1:1 wellness and professional coaching with a faculty peer who has undergone coaching training to become a certified coach, aimed to reduce burnout and improve overall well-being.

Nurse at Aspire Day

School of Nursing Office of Strategic Wellness and Opportunity

The School of Nursing creates structures that build belonging: through programming and events for students, faculty, and staff; support of student affinity groups; through learning opportunities, pilot classes, workshops, and community reads; through curricular and academic support of faculty to help them build and grow a culture of humility, respect, and belonging.

playing tennis

UVA Recreation

Programming and classes for employees, including access to the UVA Health Team Member Gym, adjacent to the Battle Building.

Exterior of university medical center

UVA Health Ombuds

An impartial, independent, and confidential resource for current faculty, staff and students seeking guidance.

Hands reaching toward each other

Chaplaincy

Spiritual support for all medical center team members, patients, and family members

Outdoor picture shows trees surrounding a river with a mountain in the background

Mindfulness Center

Courses for all Health System employees.

Office of Team Wellbeing