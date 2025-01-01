Office of Team Wellbeing
The Office of Team Wellbeing supports the wellbeing of every team member and team in our health system. “We want all team members to work in a culture of respect, professionalism, and safety at UVA Health, says co-director Joel Anderson, PhD, RN. “Prioritizing a culture of wellbeing through the application of evidence-based interventions that are tailored to the needs of the clinic, unit, or workplace builds an environment that supports meaningful compassion, enjoyment, and engagement at work.”
Our office is not another “just breathe” or “take a spa day” approach to wellbeing. We certainly prioritize individual wellbeing, but an additional key function of the office is to identify and address the unique stressors faced by healthcare teams.
These may include:
- Clinical workload
- Workflow
- Communication
- Moral distress
- Exposure to high-stakes situations
By gathering data, facilitating dialogue, and partnering with individual work areas, the Office helps teams implement targeted strategies to reduce stress and enhance team cohesion. We leverage the support of UVA Health’s leadership and our desire to be the best place to work.
The Office of Team Wellbeing is building institutional capacity for long-term wellbeing by offering training, coaching, and educational programs grounded in evidence-based practices. Much of our work is grounded in Wisdom and Wellbeing and Stress First Aid. We have trained over 200 Team Wellbeing Advocates who work at the grassroots level, supporting team members with their expertise and knowledge of resources. We do not do this work alone. In addition to our Team Wellbeing Advocates, we also partner with the UVA Health Wellbeing Collaborative, which has been instrumental in addressing wellbeing issues as they arise.
- Wisdom & Wellbeing
Principles and strategies to address both group and individual stress injury risks. By providing the training needed to allow for peer-to-peer support and stress first-aid, we enable a culture of wellness where everyone can do and be their best.
- Schwartz Center Rounds
The Schwartz Rounds program provides a regular open forum for a multidisciplinary discussion of the psychosocial and emotional aspects of working in healthcare. Each session is organized around a compelling theme or patient story, and includes both clinical and nonclinical panelists and participants.
- Health Workforce Well-Being Day
March 18 is the national Health Workforce Well-Being (HWWB) Day. The NAM recognizes HWWB Day as an annual commemoration of progress, in pursuit of improved health workforce well-being and patient care outcomes.
Team Wellbeing Collaborative
Wisdom & Wellbeing
Supports the wellbeing of every UVA Health team member and team through consultations, trainings, assessments and coaching
FEAP
Mental health resources for all University employees and adult family members
Clinician Wellness Program
Mental health resources for SOM faculty, residents, & LIPs employed by the medical center
Compassionate Care Initiative
Classes, activities, and retreats for all health system employees and health professional students
Hoos Well
Well-being resources for UVA employees and spouses on the UVA Health Plan or UPG Anthem Health Plan
Health & Wellness Coaching
Available to all UVA team members, guidance and support helps build healthier habits, boost energy, and create a balanced life.
Population Health
Department of Medicine Physician Coaching Program
Department of Medicine coaching program for faculty physicians, offering 1:1 wellness and professional coaching
School of Nursing Office of Strategic Wellness and Opportunity
Programming and events to build belonging for SON students, staff, and faculty
UVA Recreation
Programming and classes for employees, including access to the UVA Health Team Member Gym, adjacent to the Battle Building
UVA Health Ombuds
An impartial, independent, and confidential resource for current faculty, staff and students seeking guidance
