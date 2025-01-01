The Office of Team Wellbeing supports the wellbeing of every team member and team in our health system. “We want all team members to work in a culture of respect, professionalism, and safety at UVA Health, says co-director Joel Anderson, PhD, RN. “Prioritizing a culture of wellbeing through the application of evidence-based interventions that are tailored to the needs of the clinic, unit, or workplace builds an environment that supports meaningful compassion, enjoyment, and engagement at work.”

Our office is not another “just breathe” or “take a spa day” approach to wellbeing. We certainly prioritize individual wellbeing, but an additional key function of the office is to identify and address the unique stressors faced by healthcare teams.

These may include:

Clinical workload

Workflow

Communication

Moral distress

Exposure to high-stakes situations

By gathering data, facilitating dialogue, and partnering with individual work areas, the Office helps teams implement targeted strategies to reduce stress and enhance team cohesion. We leverage the support of UVA Health’s leadership and our desire to be the best place to work.

The Office of Team Wellbeing is building institutional capacity for long-term wellbeing by offering training, coaching, and educational programs grounded in evidence-based practices. Much of our work is grounded in Wisdom and Wellbeing and Stress First Aid. We have trained over 200 Team Wellbeing Advocates who work at the grassroots level, supporting team members with their expertise and knowledge of resources. We do not do this work alone. In addition to our Team Wellbeing Advocates, we also partner with the UVA Health Wellbeing Collaborative, which has been instrumental in addressing wellbeing issues as they arise.