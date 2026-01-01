Foster Wisdom & Wellbeing Skills

Wisdom & Wellbeing Training provides a comprehensive approach to fostering skills for health care professionals and support personnel dedicated to providing quality care to patients and caregivers. Previously known as WWPST (Wisdom, Wellbeing & Peer Support Training), the program is designed to build the capacity for resilience and peer support at the individual, workplace/practice setting, and institution levels.

The basic modules provide an overview of the wisdom and well-being concepts, including individual awareness and strategies for responding to stressors. All workers in health care settings can increase awareness and skill building to develop insights and perspectives that foster resilience and peer support, including the early recognition of potential stress injury in a peer or loved one. As stress within the workplace is discussed, it’s important to recognize that one of the underlying principles of the wisdom and well-being approach is that the absence of stress in and of itself is not the goal. It is how we work together, and how we can thrive within stressful work environments, that can make the important work we do most meaningful.