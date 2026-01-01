Team Wellbeing Collaborative
The Team Wellbeing collaborative is a group of teams who contribute to the wellbeing of the healthsystem. Below, you'll find more about each of these organizations and the work they do.
Wisdom & Wellbeing
Supports the wellbeing of every UVA Health team member and team through consultations, trainings, assessments and coaching.
Clinician Wellness Program
Promoting personal and professional wellbeing by helping clinicians find meaning in their work, reducing burnout and improving engagement.
Compassionate Care Initiative
Classes, activities, and retreats for all health system employees and health professional students.
Hoos Well
Well-being resources for UVA employees and spouses on the UVA Health Plan or UPG Anthem Health Plan.
Workplace Health & Wellness Services
Available to all UVA team members, guidance and support helps build healthier habits, boost energy, and create a balanced life.
Population Health
Population Health works to ensure connected health, the care continuum strategy, and community integration to improve patient outcomes, optimize care, reduce healthcare barriers, and help our communities throughout Virginia access available health services.
Ethics and Moral Distress Consult Service
A safe forum for employees to address ethical and moral questions related to patient care. Contact by paging the Ethicist on-call #1712
Department of Medicine Physician Coaching Program
Department of Medicine coaching program for faculty physicians, offering 1:1 wellness and professional coaching with a faculty peer who has undergone coaching training to become a certified coach, aimed to reduce burnout and improve overall well-being.
School of Nursing Office of Strategic Wellness and Opportunity
The School of Nursing creates structures that build belonging: through programming and events for students, faculty, and staff; support of student affinity groups; through learning opportunities, pilot classes, workshops, and community reads; through curricular and academic support of faculty to help them build and grow a culture of humility, respect, and belonging.
UVA Recreation
Programming and classes for employees, including access to the UVA Health Team Member Gym, adjacent to the Battle Building.
UVA Health Ombuds
An impartial, independent, and confidential resource for current faculty, staff and students seeking guidance.
Chaplaincy
Spiritual support for all medical center team members, patients, and family members