Workplace Services
Convenient, cost effective services for your workplace
Health Risk Appraisals
This baseline screening can occur at your worksite or at our clinic, at a lower rate.
The screening identifies those with health risks through:
- Biometric measures
- Blood work
- Health history
Results are interpreted through group feedback sessions.
Annual & New Employee Assessment
Services offered include:
- Nursing review of completed health history
- Provision of indicated vaccinations, screening tests, or functionality testing to include:
- Pulmonary function
- Audiometry
- Electrocardiogram (EKG)
- Stress testing
- Physical ability testing
- Referral for further evaluation as necessary
- Notification to employer of work status, if indicated
- Secure retention of medical record
On-Site Employee Physicals
UVA-WorkMed clinical staff, comprised of a nurse and doctor or nurse practitioner, conduct assessments at your place of business, tailored to your needs.
We bring the clinic to you. A minimum of 8 physicals is necessary to qualify for this service.
Immunizations & Clinical Laboratory Tests
Immunizations include:
- Hepatitis A & B
- Influenza
- Measles
- Mumps
- Rubella
- Chicken pox
- Rabies
- Tetanus
Laboratory tests include:
- Titers
- Cholesterol
- Prostate-specific antigen (PSA)
- Complete blood profiles
- Comprehensive metabolic panel
- Heavy metal levels
- HIV test
- Liver function
- Glucose
We can perform other immunizations and additional testing if necessary.
Worker's Compensation Injury Evaluation and Care
If your employee gets injured on the job, we can provide:
- Completion of injury/illness report and choice from panel of physicians
- Medical evaluation and examination
- Written communication of work restrictions and follow-up appointment date
- Referral for specialized evaluation or additional treatment as necessary, with follow-up instructions
- Timely transfer of documentation information to Worker's Compensation management team
- Secure retention of medical records
Alcohol/Drug Testing with Medical Review Officer Services
- Completion of identification check and forms as indicated
- Collection and labeling of urine specimen-pre-hire, random, post-accident, DOT/non-DOT
- Performance of breath-alcohol testing as indicated
- Appropriate reporting of lab results
- Medical Review Officer (MRO) Services
- Coordination of services with faculty and employee
- Assistance program (FEAP) when necessary
- Secure retention of medical records
- 24-hour, on-call drug and alcohol testing services
Animal Research Medical Evaluation
Services offered include:
- Nursing review of completed questionnaire
- Clinical evaluation for any problems and needs identified
- Further evaluation as indicated for use of protective equipment
- Notification to employer, via computer program, of work status
- Secure retention of medical record
Blood & Body Fluid/Infectious Disease/Environmental Exposure Evaluation
Services offered include:
- Nursing evaluation of exposure: physician evaluation based upon severity of symptoms, prophylaxis administration if indicated
- Laboratory baseline screening: toxicology consultation if needed
- Notification of the appropriate evaluating agency
- Referral to a primary care physician and counseling regarding exposure risk and future prevention
- Follow-up laboratory screening
- Employer notification of work status and secure retention of employee medical record
Fitness for Duty
Services offered include:
- Physician review of medical history and therapies with employee
- Physical examination as indicated
- Physician collection and review of work recommendations from primary care providers
- Written communication of work recommendations to employer and employee
- Secure retention of medical record
Health & Wellness Coaching
This preventative UVA-WorkMed initiative is provided to individuals and groups. Coaching builds on the relationship we have with individual clients or those who participate in a physician physical, biometric screening, Hoo's Well program, or one of our physician-directed occupational health services.
We can answer questions that arise after a physical and provide guidance for next steps, questions, or concerns following their physical or health risk appraisal. They may also need basic interpretation of results and guidance for next steps. The coaching program seeks to educate, address health concerns, and build the bridge between knowing how to get healthy and actually doing it.
Health Education Series
An extensive listing of programs and presentations led by registered dietitians or health educators on nutrition, exercise, and risk reduction.
Risk Reduction Classes
Topics include nutrition, diet, exercise, and lifestyle choices focused on behavior-modified risk. Our health educators provide sound decision-making instruction by teaching individuals to make appropriate choices.