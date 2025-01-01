Workplace Services

Health Risk Appraisals

This baseline screening can occur at your worksite or at our clinic, at a lower rate.

The screening identifies those with health risks through:

Biometric measures

Blood work

Health history

Results are interpreted through group feedback sessions.

Annual & New Employee Assessment

Services offered include:

Nursing review of completed health history

Provision of indicated vaccinations, screening tests, or functionality testing to include: Pulmonary function Audiometry Electrocardiogram (EKG) Stress testing

Physical ability testing

Referral for further evaluation as necessary

Notification to employer of work status, if indicated

Secure retention of medical record

On-Site Employee Physicals

UVA-WorkMed clinical staff, comprised of a nurse and doctor or nurse practitioner, conduct assessments at your place of business, tailored to your needs.

We bring the clinic to you. A minimum of 8 physicals is necessary to qualify for this service.

Immunizations & Clinical Laboratory Tests

Immunizations include:

Hepatitis A & B

Influenza

Measles

Mumps

Rubella

Chicken pox

Rabies

Tetanus

Laboratory tests include:

Titers

Cholesterol

Prostate-specific antigen (PSA)

Complete blood profiles

Comprehensive metabolic panel

Heavy metal levels

HIV test

Liver function

Glucose

We can perform other immunizations and additional testing if necessary.

Worker's Compensation Injury Evaluation and Care

If your employee gets injured on the job, we can provide:

Completion of injury/illness report and choice from panel of physicians

Medical evaluation and examination

Written communication of work restrictions and follow-up appointment date

Referral for specialized evaluation or additional treatment as necessary, with follow-up instructions

Timely transfer of documentation information to Worker's Compensation management team

Secure retention of medical records

Alcohol/Drug Testing with Medical Review Officer Services

Completion of identification check and forms as indicated

Collection and labeling of urine specimen-pre-hire, random, post-accident, DOT/non-DOT

Performance of breath-alcohol testing as indicated

Appropriate reporting of lab results

Medical Review Officer (MRO) Services

Coordination of services with faculty and employee

Assistance program (FEAP) when necessary

Secure retention of medical records

24-hour, on-call drug and alcohol testing services

Animal Research Medical Evaluation

Services offered include:

Nursing review of completed questionnaire

Clinical evaluation for any problems and needs identified

Further evaluation as indicated for use of protective equipment

Notification to employer, via computer program, of work status

Secure retention of medical record

Blood & Body Fluid/Infectious Disease/Environmental Exposure Evaluation

Services offered include:

Nursing evaluation of exposure: physician evaluation based upon severity of symptoms, prophylaxis administration if indicated

Laboratory baseline screening: toxicology consultation if needed

Notification of the appropriate evaluating agency

Referral to a primary care physician and counseling regarding exposure risk and future prevention

Follow-up laboratory screening

Employer notification of work status and secure retention of employee medical record

Fitness for Duty

Services offered include:

Physician review of medical history and therapies with employee

Physical examination as indicated

Physician collection and review of work recommendations from primary care providers

Written communication of work recommendations to employer and employee

Secure retention of medical record

Health & Wellness Coaching

This preventative UVA-WorkMed initiative is provided to individuals and groups. Coaching builds on the relationship we have with individual clients or those who participate in a physician physical, biometric screening, Hoo's Well program, or one of our physician-directed occupational health services.

We can answer questions that arise after a physical and provide guidance for next steps, questions, or concerns following their physical or health risk appraisal. They may also need basic interpretation of results and guidance for next steps. The coaching program seeks to educate, address health concerns, and build the bridge between knowing how to get healthy and actually doing it.

Health Education Series

An extensive listing of programs and presentations led by registered dietitians or health educators on nutrition, exercise, and risk reduction.

Risk Reduction Classes

Topics include nutrition, diet, exercise, and lifestyle choices focused on behavior-modified risk. Our health educators provide sound decision-making instruction by teaching individuals to make appropriate choices.