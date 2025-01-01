Skip to main content

Free Period Products

We offer complimentary period products to employees, recognizing that access to these products is integral to health and wellness.

You can find products in the following locations:

  • Battle Building, Women’s Lobby Bathroom on main entrance level
  • Emily Couric Clinical Cancer Center, Women’s Lobby Bathroom on main entrance level
  • Education Resource Center, Women’s Lobby Bathroom on main entrance level
  • Primary Care Center, Women’s Lobby Bathroom on entry level
  • Teen & Young Adult Health Center, Gender Neutral Public Bathroom #1310
  • University Hospital, Emergency Department Women’s Lobby Bathroom on main entrance level
  • University Hospital main lobby, women’s bathroom
  • West complex, women’s main lobby bathroom (from main entrance take a right after elevators)
  • University Hospital, Floor 0, Resident Call Room Suite, Women’s Bathroom
  • University Hospital, 3 West, Gender Neutral Public Bathroom #3635
  • University Hospital, 4 West, Gender Neutral Public Bathroom #4635
  • University Hospital, 5 West, Gender Neutral Public Bathroom #5635
  • University Hospital, 6 West, Gender Neutral Public Bathroom #6635
  • University Hospital, 7 West, Gender Neutral Public Bathroom #7635
  • University Hospital, 8 West, Gender Neutral Public Bathroom #8635
  • University Hospital, 3 East, Gender Neutral Public Bathroom #3601
  • University Hospital, 4 East, Gender Neutral Public Bathroom #4601
  • University Hospital, 5 East, Gender Neutral Public Bathroom #5601
  • University Hospital, 6 East, Gender Neutral Public Bathroom #6601
  • University Hospital, 7 East, Gender Neutral Public Bathroom #7601
  • University Hospital, 8 East, Gender Neutral Public Bathroom #8601