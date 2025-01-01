Free Period Products
We offer complimentary period products to employees, recognizing that access to these products is integral to health and wellness.
You can find products in the following locations:
- Battle Building, Women’s Lobby Bathroom on main entrance level
- Emily Couric Clinical Cancer Center, Women’s Lobby Bathroom on main entrance level
- Education Resource Center, Women’s Lobby Bathroom on main entrance level
- Primary Care Center, Women’s Lobby Bathroom on entry level
- Teen & Young Adult Health Center, Gender Neutral Public Bathroom #1310
- University Hospital, Emergency Department Women’s Lobby Bathroom on main entrance level
- University Hospital main lobby, women’s bathroom
- West complex, women’s main lobby bathroom (from main entrance take a right after elevators)
- University Hospital, Floor 0, Resident Call Room Suite, Women’s Bathroom
- University Hospital, 3 West, Gender Neutral Public Bathroom #3635
- University Hospital, 4 West, Gender Neutral Public Bathroom #4635
- University Hospital, 5 West, Gender Neutral Public Bathroom #5635
- University Hospital, 6 West, Gender Neutral Public Bathroom #6635
- University Hospital, 7 West, Gender Neutral Public Bathroom #7635
- University Hospital, 8 West, Gender Neutral Public Bathroom #8635
- University Hospital, 3 East, Gender Neutral Public Bathroom #3601
- University Hospital, 4 East, Gender Neutral Public Bathroom #4601
- University Hospital, 5 East, Gender Neutral Public Bathroom #5601
- University Hospital, 6 East, Gender Neutral Public Bathroom #6601
- University Hospital, 7 East, Gender Neutral Public Bathroom #7601
- University Hospital, 8 East, Gender Neutral Public Bathroom #8601