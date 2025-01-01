Junior Volunteer Program - Prince William & Haymarket Medical Centers

This program gives high school students 16-18 years old the opportunity to experience the joy of helping others throughout the year. Junior volunteers learn about healthcare by assisting staff, visitors, and patients with non-medical tasks. They perform many of the same duties as our adult volunteers.

To Qualify as a Junior Volunteer

We're looking for mature students who can make a reliable commitment of one 3-hour shift per week for a minimum of one year or 100 hours of service. You must have reliable transportation, be able to follow directions, accept supervision, and work independently. We expect you to balance school and work with your volunteer responsibilities.

When interviewed, we try to make the best possible match based on your interest and service area availability. We also offer retail opportunities in our gift shops and UVA Health Auxiliary Thrift Shop. All of our areas of service are considered patient care environments.

Before applying, see our volunteer service opportunities.

How to Apply

Step 1: Submit application

Step 2: Send recommendation form to two references

Step 3: After you apply, and we've requested and received the below list of items, we will schedule your interview at UVA Health Prince William Medical Center, 8700 Sudley Road, Manassas VA 20110.

Two references (link is below)

Your health immunization records, including your current flu vaccination documentation (only applicable during the months of October through May)

A health assessment form

The signed consent of a parent/guardian on all forms in the Junior Volunteer Interview Packet.

Your last report card

A valid photo ID

Step 4: Bring to your interview:

$20 cash/check for your uniform

Your social security number

Step 5: Prior to your in-person orientation:

Step 6: Training will be arranged by the volunteer office

Step 7: Begin volunteering for a minimum of 100 hours or 1 year

Apply Now