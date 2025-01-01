Junior Volunteer Program - Prince William & Haymarket Medical Centers
This program gives high school students 16-18 years old the opportunity to experience the joy of helping others throughout the year. Junior volunteers learn about healthcare by assisting staff, visitors, and patients with non-medical tasks. They perform many of the same duties as our adult volunteers.
To Qualify as a Junior Volunteer
We're looking for mature students who can make a reliable commitment of one 3-hour shift per week for a minimum of one year or 100 hours of service. You must have reliable transportation, be able to follow directions, accept supervision, and work independently. We expect you to balance school and work with your volunteer responsibilities.
When interviewed, we try to make the best possible match based on your interest and service area availability. We also offer retail opportunities in our gift shops and UVA Health Auxiliary Thrift Shop. All of our areas of service are considered patient care environments.
Before applying, see our volunteer service opportunities.
How to Apply
Step 1: Submit application
Step 2: Send recommendation form to two references
Step 3: After you apply, and we've requested and received the below list of items, we will schedule your interview at UVA Health Prince William Medical Center, 8700 Sudley Road, Manassas VA 20110.
- Two references (link is below)
- Your health immunization records, including your current flu vaccination documentation (only applicable during the months of October through May)
- A health assessment form
- The signed consent of a parent/guardian on all forms in the Junior Volunteer Interview Packet.
- Your last report card
- A valid photo ID
Step 4: Bring to your interview:
- $20 cash/check for your uniform
- Your social security number
Step 5: Prior to your in-person orientation:
- Read the UVA Health Auxiliary Handbook
- Complete our online orientation.
Step 6: Training will be arranged by the volunteer office
Step 7: Begin volunteering for a minimum of 100 hours or 1 year
Apply Now
- UVA Health Auxiliary Junior Volunteer Application to volunteer at Prince William & Haymarket Medical Centers
- Jr. Volunteer Recommendation forms
