College Summer Volunteers - Prince William & Haymarket Medical Centers

For students enrolled in any accredited college or university, this special program offers experience in a healthcare setting.

To qualify, you must be 18-25 years old and able to commit to volunteering for 8-10 consecutive weeks during the summer.

After successfully completing the program, you'll have the option to come back during school breaks throughout the year. During the interview process, we will make an effort to provide placement based on your interests.

Steps to Becoming a College Summer Volunteer

Step 1: Apply with the Summer College Application to volunteer at Prince William and Haymarket Medical Centers.

Step 2: After you submit your application, we'll be in contact with you to obtain:

Your health immunization records, including your current flu vaccination documentation (only applicable during the months of October thru May)

A valid photo ID

Step 3: After we receive the additional documentation listed above and you've completed our health assessment form, we'll schedule an interview at UVA Health Prince William Medical Center, 8700 Sudley Road, Manassas VA 20110.

Bring to your interview:

$20 cash/check for your uniform

Your Social Security number

Step 4: Prior to your in-person orientation:

Step 5: Training will be arranged by the volunteer office

Step 6: Begin your 8- to 10-week commitment of volunteer service.

Apply Now

Summer College Application to volunteer at Prince William and Haymarket Medical Centers