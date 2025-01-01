Adult Volunteers - Prince William & Haymarket

Are you a compassionate adult who enjoys helping others? Then consider volunteering with us. You'll get the opportunity to learn about healthcare and assist our staff, visitors, and patients with non-medical tasks at our Prince William and Haymarket Medical Centers.

To be a UVA Health Auxiliary volunteer, you must be a local adult or year-round college student who's 18 or older. And you commit to serve as a volunteer for a minimum of one year. We invite you to apply if you have these traits needed to qualify:

Have strong communication skills

Able to follow direction & accept supervision

Comply with policies and procedures

Exhibit interest and enthusiasm

Work independently

Steps to Becoming a Volunteer

Step 1: Fill out the application

Step 2: After you submit your application, we'll be in contact with you to obtain:

Your health immunization records, including your current flu vaccination documentation (only applicable during the months of October thru May)

A valid photo ID

Step 3: After we receive the additional documentation listed above and you've completed our health assessment form, we will schedule an interview at UVA Health Prince William Medical Center, 8700 Sudley Road, Manassas VA 20110.

Bring to your interview:

$20 cash/check for your uniform

Your Social Security number

Step 4: Prior to your in-person orientation:

Step 5: Training will be arranged by the volunteer office.

Step 6: Begin volunteering for a minimum of 100 hours or one year of service.

Apply Now To Be a UVA Health Volunteer

UVA Health Auxiliary Volunteer Adult Application Form for Prince William and Haymarket Medical Centers.