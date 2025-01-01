Prince William & Haymarket Volunteer Opportunities

UVA Health Auxiliary volunteers make a positive impact every day for our patients, their families, and health staff.

Our volunteers help us provide the best patient care experience at each of our facilities.

Volunteer Opportunities in Haymarket & Manassas

Our volunteers are compassionate and dedicated. This diverse group of individuals generously contribute thousands of hours annually. They help improve the health and well-being of the community at these five locations:

UVA Health Prince William Medical Center, 8700 Sudley Road, Manassas VA 20110

UVA Health Haymarket Medical Center 15225 Heathcote Blvd., Haymarket, VA 20169

UVA Health Cancer Care Gainesville, 7901 Lake Manassas Drive, Gainesville, VA

UVA Health Auxiliary Thrift Store, 9215 Center Street, Manassas, VA 20110

Volunteering at UVA Health Auxiliary Thrift Shop in Prince William

UVA Health Auxiliary Thrift Shop is located in the heart of Old Town Manassas. Supported 100% by volunteers, the thrift shop has been a part of Manassas for over 30 years, selling lightly used and vintage items at affordable prices. All of the money raised goes to patient care at UVA Health Prince William Medical Center and Haymarket Medical Center.

Contact: 703.361.4344

Hours: Monday-Friday, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

Donations

We are always accepting donations of lightly used items. Donation drop-off is located at the rear of the store during normal business hours. Funds raised at the UVA Health Auxiliary Thrift Shop have supported funding the mobile mammography coach, the Cancer Center located in Gainesville, VA as well as many other initiatives in Northern Virginia.

Grow Through Volunteering

Volunteering is a way to help those in need. But also allows you to grow by:

Acquiring new skills

Gaining knowledge about the healthcare field

Discovering new interests

Building lasting relationships

Be Part of UVA Health Auxiliary in Prince William

Our volunteers become members of the UVA Health Auxiliary. The Auxiliary’s mission is to provide:

Needed volunteer services to patients and staff

Goodwill between the community and the hospital system

Fundraising to benefit patient care

Volunteer Opportunities for You

Whatever your interests or skills, there's a volunteer position for you. Volunteer options include:

Providing compassion and support to patients

Escorting patients and visitors to their destinations

Providing clerical assistance

Delivering magazines to patients

Assisting nursing staff with non-medical tasks

Working in the gift shops and thrift store

In addition to regular assignments, volunteers can also help the Auxiliary with many fundraising events throughout the year that help support patient care.

Volunteer Service Areas

Our volunteers provide assistance at many different departments and areas. Opportunities vary by department, based on needs and location. Here are just a few of the service areas that greatly benefit from volunteer assistance:

Guest Services/Way-Finding

Surgical Services

Emergency Room

Physical Therapy

Rehabilitation

Gift Shop/Retail

Thrift Store/Retail

Patient Related Services

Administration/Clerical

Fundraising /Community Outreach

Pet Therapy

Reiki

Benefits of Volunteering

Volunteering offers many benefits for your body, mind, and heart. Some find a newfound sense of purpose. Others find a sense of accomplishment in helping others. It's also a great way to meet new friends and develop skills.

Volunteering at UVA Health comes with several special benefits as well. Including:

Free seasonal flu shot (for those 18 and older)

Free coffee or tea before shift

Being eligible for a scholarship

10% discount in dining room, gift shops & thrift store

Join Healthcare Systems Federal Credit Union

Attend 2 luncheon meetings a year

Annual Service Awards

Requirements & Process for Volunteering

Be at least 16 years old.

Complete and submit the appropriate online volunteer application.

Be interviewed by a volunteer services staff member.

Complete a background check (required only for volunteers over 18)

Complete an online and in-person hospital orientation.

Get role-specific training in your assigned service area.

Commit to work one 3-hour shift per week for one year of continuous service (except for College Summer and Summer Teen Programs)

Purchase a uniform for $20.

Get a flu vaccine (During flu season, volunteers over 18 can get a free flu vaccine through employee health.)

You also need to send us:

Completed TB screening questionnaire

Proof of MMR & varicella vaccines (or have labs drawn free of charge to determine immunity, must be 18 to have labs drawn)

*Each volunteer program may have specific requirements.

Interested in Volunteering?

UVA Health Auxiliary offers four different volunteer programs. Choose the program best for you:

Thank you for considering UVA Health as a place to share your time and talents.