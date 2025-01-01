Donations to UVA Health Patients
Thank you for thinking of us as you consider where to donate your gifts.
The Volunteer Services office coordinates all donations of crafts, cards, and other items.
Contact us ahead of time to confirm need and drop-off options.
Patient Wish List
Adult patients often ask for:
- Reading glasses (all strengths)
- Coloring pages and books
- Word search and crossword books
- Colored pencils
- Sharpeners
- Non-toxic crayons
- Playing cards
- Journals
- Slipper socks
- Personal hand sanitizer
- Flower vases, small and medium sizes
Gifts of Money
Your financial gift supports patients and their families going through treatment, sometimes far from home. You can give to the vital work volunteers of the hospital auxiliary. Or donate to research and care that advances medicine, both now and in the future.Give to the UVA Health Foundation
Donation Guidelines
Acceptable Condition of Donated Items
To protect our patient’s privacy and prevent the spread of infection, we ask that you follow these guidelines when donating items to the hospital.
We require all items to be:
- New and unused
- Free of latex
- Unbreakable, with the exception of flower vases, etc.
- Not promoting of violence or religion
- Unwrapped
Books and magazines may be new or gently used and in good condition. Magazines shouldn't be older than six months.
We’ll give away or discard donations not meeting these guidelines.
Guidelines for Crafters
Handmade items from fibers, such as knitting, crochet, sewing, quilting, felting, etc., need to be:
- Newly-made
- From a smoke-free environment
- Free of allergens, such as dog or cat fur
- Created with good hand hygiene, when you’re well, so as not to spread germs
- Packaged in zippered plastic, when possible
For hats, we need adult caps, 22-24” circumference. Please use soft fibers.
Financial Support
Monetary donations may be made:
Online to the UVA Health Foundation
Volunteer Services
- For Culpeper
- For Prince William & Haymarket Area
- For Charlottesville
- Contact Volunteer Services
