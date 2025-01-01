Skip to main content

Donations to UVA Health Patients

Thank you for thinking of us as you consider where to donate your gifts.

The Volunteer Services office coordinates all donations of crafts, cards, and other items. 

Contact us ahead of time to confirm need and drop-off options.

Patient Wish List

Adult patients often ask for:

  • Reading glasses (all strengths)
  • Coloring pages and books 
  • Word search and crossword books
  • Colored pencils
  • Sharpeners
  • Non-toxic crayons
  • Playing cards
  • Journals
  • Slipper socks
  • Personal hand sanitizer
  • Flower vases, small and medium sizes
Gifts of Money

Your financial gift supports patients and their families going through treatment, sometimes far from home. You can give to the vital work volunteers of the hospital auxiliary. Or donate to research and care that advances medicine, both now and in the future.

Donation Guidelines

Acceptable Condition of Donated Items

To protect our patient’s privacy and prevent the spread of infection, we ask that you follow these guidelines when donating items to the hospital. 

We require all items to be:

  • New and unused
  • Free of latex
  • Unbreakable, with the exception of flower vases, etc.
  • Not promoting of violence or religion
  • Unwrapped 

Books and magazines may be new or gently used and in good condition. Magazines shouldn't be older than six months.

We’ll give away or discard donations not meeting these guidelines. 

    Guidelines for Crafters

    Handmade items from fibers, such as knitting, crochet, sewing, quilting, felting, etc., need to be:

    • Newly-made
    • From a smoke-free environment
    • Free of allergens, such as dog or cat fur
    • Created with good hand hygiene, when you’re well, so as not to spread germs
    • Packaged in zippered plastic, when possible

    For hats, we need adult caps, 22-24” circumference. Please use soft fibers.

    Financial Support

    Monetary donations may be made: