Junior Volunteer Program – Culpeper Medical Center

This program gives high school students 16-18 years old the opportunity to experience the joy of helping others throughout the year. Junior volunteers learn about healthcare by assisting staff, visitors, and patients with non-medical tasks. They perform many of the same duties as our adult volunteers.

To Qualify as a Junior Volunteer

We're looking for mature students who can make a reliable commitment of one 3-hour shift per week for a minimum of one year or 100 hours of service. As a volunteer, you must:

Have reliable transportation

Be able to follow directions

Accept supervision

Work independently

Balance school and work with your volunteer responsibilities

We will try to make the best possible match based on an applicant’s interest and service area availability. All of our areas of service are considered patient care environments.

Before applying, see our volunteer service opportunities.

How to Apply to be a Junior Volunteer at Culpeper Medical Center

Step 1: Submit an application.

Step 2: After you apply, we'll schedule your interview.

Bring with you:

Your immunization records, including a current flu vaccination

The signed consent of a parent/guardian on all interview packet forms

$20 cash/check for your uniform

Your last report card

Step 3: Make sure to review the Junior Volunteer Interview Packet

Step 4: Complete our online orientation.

Step 5: Complete training

Step 6: Begin volunteering for 3 hours a week for a minimum of 100 hours or 1 year