Junior Volunteer Program – Culpeper Medical Center
This program gives high school students 16-18 years old the opportunity to experience the joy of helping others throughout the year. Junior volunteers learn about healthcare by assisting staff, visitors, and patients with non-medical tasks. They perform many of the same duties as our adult volunteers.
To Qualify as a Junior Volunteer
We're looking for mature students who can make a reliable commitment of one 3-hour shift per week for a minimum of one year or 100 hours of service. As a volunteer, you must:
- Have reliable transportation
- Be able to follow directions
- Accept supervision
- Work independently
- Balance school and work with your volunteer responsibilities
We will try to make the best possible match based on an applicant’s interest and service area availability. All of our areas of service are considered patient care environments.
Before applying, see our volunteer service opportunities.
How to Apply to be a Junior Volunteer at Culpeper Medical Center
Step 1: Submit an application.
Step 2: After you apply, we'll schedule your interview.
Bring with you:
- Your immunization records, including a current flu vaccination
- The signed consent of a parent/guardian on all interview packet forms
- $20 cash/check for your uniform
- Your last report card
Step 3: Make sure to review the Junior Volunteer Interview Packet
Step 4: Complete our online orientation.
Step 5: Complete training
Step 6: Begin volunteering for 3 hours a week for a minimum of 100 hours or 1 year
